Sony has revealed that the PlayStation 5 has now shipped more than 10 million units globally, which also makes it the fastest-selling PlayStation console. Previously, it was announced that the console managed to sell nearly 8 million units as of March 2021. Despite the shortage of consoles, the console managed to make a record-breaking sale, although the shortage is expected to be around for quite some time.

Sony also revealed the sales figures of their first-party exclusives, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 6.5 million copies, while Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart has sold over 1.1 million copies.

PlayStation 5 has outpaced PlayStation 4 by a month in the race to sell 10 million copies. Following the announcement, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said:

“I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms. While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

​​​​​PlayStation 5 also reportedly had higher engagement whether in terms of users or gameplay time, than the previous PlayStation consoles. While Sony will continue to break records in terms of sales or games, we don't know when the console will be back in stock and whether the shortage will end anytime soon.

