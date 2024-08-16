The Big Picture Blue Eye Samurai creators are planning for a 3-season arc

Planning for 3 seasons allows the creators to flesh out the story and potentially develop spin-offs.

Production of the series is expensive and time-consuming, with Season 2 set for 2026 at the earliest.

Back in 2023, Collider sat down with Blue Eye Samurai creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi to celebrate the release of such an ambitious project and talk about long-term plans for the Netflix series. At the occasion, the duo suggested they had a fairly good idea of how far the show could go. Now, however, the duo talked to Collider again (this time along with with producer Jane Wu and sound supervisor Myron Nettinga) and revealed they have a different perspective of the story.

During the interview, Green told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that now that Season 1 is out, they have a different number of seasons and episodes mapped out. The series creator and writer also addressed the comments he made the last time he spoke with us and joked that he might have been naive about his enthusiasm:

"Currently, we’re planning for three seasons. We have a second season pick-up, one hopes the third season will exist because we certainly have plans for it. We’re imagining three right now. I think we said four once in an interview, possibly with Collider, and it suddenly became 'the lore!' Things you say when you’re not used to being interviewed."

The 3-Season Plan For Blue Eye Samurai Is Realistic

Close

While three seasons might not seem like much for fans, it's a realistic plan when you consider the fact that Netflix tends to abruptly cancel several shows and just a few of them make it past the three or four-season mark. Planning for three seasons gives Green, Noizumi and their team time to flesh out their story and give closure to Mizu's (Maya Erskine) main arc. Then, if the series eventually makes it past Season 3 they can come up with other standalone arcs.

Additionally, three seasons is a realistic plan in terms of workload and budget. The team also revealed to Collider that, due to the innovative techniques that they used for Blue Eye Samurai, the series is pretty expensive and production takes a really long time — Season 2 is already in production and will come in 2026 at the earliest — so chances are that a production this hefty can't go on for way too long. At the same time, Green and Noizumi also revealed to Collider that they have ideas for spin-offs that they already ran past Netflix executives. So fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix now. You can watch our full FYC Q&A with Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, Jane Wu and Myron Nettinga below.

