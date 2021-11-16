With the recent passing of Dean Stockwell, it's apparent that the actor had a lot of recognizable roles that people loved him for while his career remains one of the more distinctive in Hollywood history. In fact, his career managed to encompass the majority of the existence of the film industry, as he started working as a child actor in the 1940s and continued working on and off in TV and film until retiring in 2015. What’s more miraculous is the way that Stockwell managed to have such a long and storied career in show business while somewhat remaining on the fringes. For much of his career, he could be considered a consummate ‘that guy’ — the type of character actor who shows up in a scene or two and knocks it out of the park, the most memorable being the way he briefly hijacks Blue Velvet with his weirdly haunting rendition of Roy Orbison's “In Dreams”. Fortunately, in 1988 he was given the chance to stretch out a bit with a more substantial role as Tony “The Tiger” Russo, the mafia boss villain in Married To The Mob, a role which garnered Stockwell’s only Oscar nomination and helped cement a career that had as many ebbs and flows as the film industry itself.

To understand Dean Stockwell’s career, a good place to start is with the idea of acting in movies as a mere profession. Both of his parents were actors, so it was only natural that Stockwell would get the bug as a child. He first appeared on Broadway at the age of seven and then was cast in a small role in 1945’s The Valley of Decision, which gave way to bigger parts in movies like the Gene Kelly musical Anchors Aweigh and the Oscar-winning Gentleman’s Agreement. Reflecting on this period, Stockwell said, “A lot of demands were placed on me that should not be placed on a child, at all, ever … I resented the whole thing.” Though he did get more enjoyment out of some of the sillier movies he got to do, such as The Boy with Green Hair, of which Stockwell said, “during the production, I did feel that I was part of something that meant something to me.” This complicated attitude toward acting resulted in Stockwell taking a break from movies to concentrate on school full time as a teenager. However, he ended up dropping out of UC Berkley and returning to acting in the late ‘50s, appearing in searing dramas like Orson Welles’ Compulsion and Sidney Lumet’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

After this reemergence, Stockwell once again dropped out of acting and immersed himself in the Topanga Canyon hippie scene while palling around with the likes of Jack Nicholson, Neil Young, and Dennis Hopper. Though he would make the occasional appearance in TV and movies that were a bit on the fringes throughout the ‘70s, by the early ‘80s he was often seen doing community theater while dabbling in real estate as a side gig. However, after nabbing roles in both David Lynch’s Dune and Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas, it set off a string of memorable supporting roles during the ‘80s that transformed Stockwell into a dependable character actor in off-kilter films that existed somewhere between the mainstream and the indie circuit like To Live and Die in L.A. or Blue Velvet. This made him a perfect fit to work with Jonathan Demme, another figure who would often toe the line between more mainstream fare (directing Oscar-winners like The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia) while also making time for more offbeat, personal projects (such as music documentaries like Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense or the many videos he did with Stockwell’s buddy Neil Young).

Released in 1988, Married To The Mob is a wonderful example of what made Jonathan Demme such a directorial oddity in the ‘80s, which aligns pretty perfectly with what Stockwell was doing around the same time. The movie stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Angela de Marco, the wife of a mid-level mafia member (Alec Baldwin) who’s killed by his boss, Tony “The Tiger” Russo, after he finds out that he’s been sleeping with his mistress. Wanting to free herself of the mafia lifestyle, Angela moves from Long Island to New York City, taking a job at a hair salon while FBI agent Mike Downey (Matthew Modine) tries to get close to her in the hopes of nabbing Russo for murder. The movie then becomes a bit of a romantic comedy as Angela and Mike fall for each other, while Angela can’t seem to shake off the overbearing Russo.

Though Pfeiffer gives a stand-out performance that anchors the film, it’s also hard to imagine Married To The Mob would work half as well without Stockwell’s turn as the film’s villain. The movie is a madcap mishmash of comedy and darker mob elements that has an infectious air of playfulness with something menacing underneath. That menace undoubtedly comes from Tony Russo, who lurks beneath the romance of the film as this impending force that threatens to tear Angela and Mike apart, even though the character is also often a lot of fun. There’s a scene midway into the movie where Tony is nonchalantly singing the jingle to the fictional chain Burger World before he’s ambushed by several other gangsters and ends up shooting all of them with laser-like precision. It encapsulates what’s great about the performance — Stockwell’s ability to switch on a dime from irreverence to violence with the kind of unflappable professionalism that could only come from an actor as seasoned as him.

Another thing about the performance that could only come from a veteran character actor like Stockwell is how little vanity or mannerisms he exhibits here. Though Russo is partial to flashy suits (the film’s overall fashion sense is delightfully gaudy), he is quite the cold-blooded psychopath at the end of the day. There’s a scene right after the funeral of Angela’s husband, where Tony kisses Angela against her will, which the FBI agents see and sets much of the plot in motion. It establishes Russo as a truly detestable guy (even by mafia standards), while Stockwell’s immaculate stone-face communicates how little remorse he has for all of his various killing and philandering. Even later in the film, when Russo has a gun pointed at him by his jealous wife (Mercedes Ruehl), Stockwell is sweating profusely, but his expression only changes slightly from his typical glare. It’s a masterful example of how great a villain can be when employing an actor whose persona leans more on subtlety than over-the-top antics.

That said, the stoicism of Dean Stockwell’s performance belies the fact that he was having the time of his life making Married To The Mob. He would often cite it as his favorite performance, stating, “I just felt that that part was just perfect for me and I had a way to approach it that I thought was just right.” In an appearance on David Letterman’s Late Night from around the time of the movie’s release, he admits that the film was the only time he ever attempted the method approach of staying in character even when he wasn’t filming, though it seems he did this more because he just loved playing the character than for technique reasons. It’s the kind of thing you love to see for a guy who clearly struggled throughout his career with how much joy he was able to get out of acting, since it was something he was expected to do professionally for basically his entire life.

Despite Married To The Mob being a little too quirky to be a big Oscar player that year, Dean Stockwell earned the film its only Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. This not only raised Stockwell’s status as more than just a mere character actor, but also led to him being cast in possibly his most famous role as Al Calavicci on the TV series Quantum Leap. It’s the kind of story that you can always root for, when an actor long relegated to bit parts gets an Oscar nom that cements their career, be it J.K. Simmons in Whiplash or the stranglehold that Octavia Spencer has on the Best Supporting Actress category these days. Yet it must have felt even sweeter for Stockwell, who managed to craft a performance that’s somehow funny, frightening, and completely his own.

