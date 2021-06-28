When you watch a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, you’re bound to get teasers of future installments in the franchise. Whether it’s through a line of dialogue or a prop in the background, something will remind you of the larger tapestry that these individual stories inhabit. At times, this has also included cameo appearances from other superheroes who haven’t even gotten their own movies yet. These moments have always been a part of the franchise, but after 13 years, the MCU has grown a lot more thoughtful about how they incorporate superhero guest stars.

The original incarnation of these teases reflects how, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe started, there was no blueprint for what they were doing. The world of interconnected narratives was unprecedented in the world of film, save for the classic Universal Monsters or (to a lesser degree) Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse. Even the comic books upon which these features were based couldn't be viewed as an exact guide, as a franchise running on two blockbusters a year was miles different from a comics universe that publishes new issues monthly.

Thus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was making things up as they went along, including how they teased future superheroes. Originally, this was done overtly, as seen by the first appearance of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Iron Man 2. Initially posing as a new assistant for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), it’s revealed midway through the movie that she’s a superspy working for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of S.H.I.E.L.D. It’s a bit of storytelling that is meant to establish the character’s powerset, her connections to the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization, and introduce her to moviegoers before she becomes a part of the Avengers.

Among her various purposes in Iron Man 2, though, none of them relate to serving that movie’s narrative. Romanoff is remarkably detached from everything going on with Tony Stark, so much so that she and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) go off on their own separate mission during the climax. A brief hint at a romantic rivalry between her and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) as well as a suggestion that she represents the youthfulness that eludes the temporarily dying Stark is the closest she gets to having a distinct purpose in Iron Man 2.

But that’s the point. Black Widow isn’t here to serve Iron Man 2. She’s a superhero guest star that practically waves her hands in the air to alert the audience to future movies on the studio’s roster. As a result, Romanoff’s scenes here are so superfluous that they could have been plopped into any Phase One Marvel Studios production. They also contribute to the scattered nature of Iron Man 2 as a whole.

Similar to Black Widow’s presence in Iron Man 2 is the guest appearance of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the first Thor movie. This archer’s big-screen debut arrives as the titular God of Thunder tears through a S.H.I.E.L.D. base. In response, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) orders Hawkeye to provide him “eyes” on this intrusive figure. Thus, this master archer is hoisted up in the air with a bow-and-arrow, and…merely waits. With his arrows poised, Barton is eventually told to stand down and then vanishes from the rest of the story.

In his appearance, Hawkeye never gets to show off his one thing, which is to shoot arrows really well. As a result, it’s a guest appearance that doesn’t even allow the character to establish himself as a superhero of note. To add insult to injury, he’s not given much personality while he’s on-screen. Rather than getting people excited for a future Marvel movie, Hawkeye’s presence in Thor merely left general audiences puzzled why two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner showed up for just a few minutes of screentime.

The inaugural appearances of Black Widow and Hawkeye both had no quantifiable impact on the plots of the movies they show up in, and neither outing injects them with enough entertaining personality traits to justify their shoehorned presence. There are a lot of evident growing pains in these earliest Marvel Studios efforts, and these clumsy superhero guest appearances are the most blatant.

After The Avengers took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to new creative and financial heights, Marvel Studios developed enough confidence to tackle setting up new superheroes in smarter ways. For starters, sometimes they simply didn’t do any set-up at all. Now that the concept of these films all existing in the same continuity had been firmly established, constant reminders of the existence of a wider universe, like the sudden presence of Black Widow or Hawkeye, were no longer necessary.

As a result, Marvel Studios began to forego introductory guest spots for certain superheroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man. Going this route allowed newbie heroes to define themselves separately from other members of this franchise. This maneuver had the extra benefit of allowing Marvel Cinematic Universe titles like Iron Man 3 to better focus on their own stories rather than pausing their plots to introduce future superhero stars.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe abandoned superhero guest appearances entirely. However, the MCU architects realized that if future superheroes were going to go this route, they would have to play a larger part in the plot than Hawkeye did in Thor. This was most apparent in Captain America: Civil War, which found time to introduce Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in the middle of its sea of subplots. If this had been a Phase One film, Black Panther would have been relegated to one brief scene with little to no impact on the overall plot.

Civil War, though, gave the character his own subplot - T’Challa believes Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is responsible for murdering his father, and is dead set on hunting him down. Throughout this storyline, T’Challa gets to show off his unforgettable costume and powerset, handily cementing this character in the minds of audiences. He even proves to be an important counter to the perspectives of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark, particularly when he recognizes how “vengeance has consumed” these two heroes before promising not to let revenge do the same to him in the film’s climax.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Spider-Man in Civil War also proved to be a successful instance of a superhero guest star. Though a more superfluous character than T’Challa with less screentime, the sheer joy of Tom Holland’s performance as the wallcrawler interacts with superheroes way above his pay grade makes his presence considerably more earned and memorable than Hawkeye’s was in Thor. Spider-Man’s Civil War cameo proves that, if they aren’t going to be integral to the plot, a superhero guest star should at least be fun to watch.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has also taken to more subtle ways of incorporating the presence of future superhero headliners in their movies. Sometimes, throwaway pieces of dialogue or quick glimpses of logos rather than superfluous on-screen guest appearances are used to plant the seed for characters who will become important later on. A casual mention of Stephen Strange in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, for example, will fly right over the heads of viewers who have no clue who he is. For those aware of the Sorcerer Supreme, though, it’s a delicate nod to the impending arrival of a major character who could have an impact on this saga in films to come.

The level of variety in how the Marvel Cinematic Universe now approaches setting up future superhero protagonists is a sharp contrast to its earliest forays into this process. Clumsy guest appearances that didn’t add anything to the plot of Iron Man 2 and Thor have been traded in for more thoughtful and exciting cameos. While it’s unlikely that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will stop teasing upcoming installments anytime soon, the evolution of how this series has established future superheroes demonstrates that integrating them more organically is significantly more rewarding than tacking them on just to check off some boxes.

