Midnight Mass is the latest adventure for director/writer Mike Flanagan in his spooky look at life, love, and beyond for Netflix. In a making-of featurette, we get a deep dive into the new series centered around a small fishing town and the Catholic presence there from Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy.

The show is what Flanagan does best. It has some of his rotating cast from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor in it but also brings us performances from Friday Night Lights actor Zach Gilford.

Listening to Flanagan and Macy talk about the series and the inspiration behind it, it is clear that this project was important for Flanagan to tell and it shows in his dedication to making Midnight Mass one of his spookiest yet hardest hitting series yet. And this is coming from someone who cried for days after finishing The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The description for the featurette is as follows: "Over a decade in the making, Mike Flanagan (Creator/Showrunner/Director) and Trevor Macy (Executive Producer) discuss the genesis of Midnight Mass; a personal project for Mike that’s largely inspired by his Catholic upbringing."

What works about the show is that there is some level of connectivity for everyone. There are those here who aren't religious, those who are not Catholic, and those who just want to understand what is going on. At some level, everyone can sort of relate to this small town and the problems within. But it is interesting how Flanagan can weave his own history into the story through characters like Riley (Gilford) and show his honest truth.

In the featurette, Flanagan talks about his own history with drinking and his connection there. "Riley is kind of my avatar in the story. Back in the days when I drank, there were times when I drank where I felt like the consequences weren't going to apply to me," he says which is part of what drives Riley's story. Macy went on to say: "Everybody has a moment in their life where risky behavior meets good luck or bad luck. Riley's just happened to go terribly wrong."

Midnight Mass is currently on Netflix and is the perfect kick-off to October. Get into the spooky season with this strange little fishing town, the grip that Catholicism has on it, and the consequences that everyone must face for their actions.

