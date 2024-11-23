Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Gladiator II'Twenty years after Gladiator won the Oscar for Best Picture, Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator II, is finally on the big screen. Fans of the original (and of Pedro Pascal) will soon take a closer look at what the trailers and other promotional material have been teasing for months—like rhino-riding warriors and a shark-infested Coliseum—which might lead to the question: wait, did this actually happen? Sir Ridley Scott is known for delving into the historical genre and playing around with fact and fiction. Just last year, his film Napoleon received criticism for its creative liberties and historical inaccuracies, earning it mixed reviews. While Gladiator II is an entirely fabricated story, many of the characters and elements of the narrative are actually based on real-life events.

Denzel Washington's Character Is Based on a Real Life Emperor

While the twin emperors in Gladiator II, Caracalla and Geta, were not actually twins, they did rule together briefly—less than a year—after Emperor Septimius Severus passed away in 211 AD. Their father intended for them to co-rule after his death; however, Caracalla, the eldest, had his brother murdered. Caracalla later met a similar fate, being assassinated by none other than his right-hand man, Marcus Opellius Macrinus, portrayed in Gladiator II by Denzel Washington. In the film, Macrinus is depicted as a freed slave who once served Emperor Marcus Aurelius and who dismissed his vision of a fair Rome as a mere fantasy. Historically, however, Macrinus was born on the northern coast of Africa to a low-class family. His ambition drove him to study law, eventually climbing the ranks to become the commander of the Praetorian Guard during Caracalla's reign.

Just like in the movie, there was a prophecy about Macrinus betraying Caracalla and becoming Emperor himself. Fearing this prophecy, Caracalla planned to execute Macrinus; however, anticipating this move, Macrinus had Caracalla murdered, which elated the Senate, turning him into the new Emperor.

Macrinus' rule wouldn't last long, though. He quickly started replacing provincial governors and eliminating anyone who dared to question his claim to the throne. His poor decisions as Emperor alienated him from the Senate and his supporters, and he would soon be exiled and executed. Due to constant wars, Macrinus would never set foot in Rome as Emperor.

Pedro Pascal's Acacius Is a Fictional Character

Few people remember that Emperor Marcus Aurelius had a co-ruler. Lucius Aurelius Verus shared the throne with him and married Marcus Aurelius' daughter, Lucilla. Together, they had three children: two daughters and a son, also named Lucius Verus. Tragically, both Lucius and Lucilla met unfortunate ends. Lucius died at a young age, while Lucilla was executed by her cruel brother, Commodus, in 182 AD.

In the movie, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) has only one son, born from an affair with Maximus (Russell Crowe). After Commodus' death, she tries to hide her son, Lucius (Paul Mescal), the rightful heir to the throne, to protect him from potential threats. However, he somehow ends up in Numidia, where he changes his name to Hanno and lives in obscurity until Pedro Pascal’s General Acacius launches an attack. Acacius plays a significant role in the film, not only as a hero of Rome, but also as Lucilla's husband. Yet, there are no prominent historical figures with this name in Roman history, suggesting that he is likely a fictional character created for the movie.

Naval Combat in the Coliseum Is a Highly Unlikely Event

There’s no denying that the concept of recreating historical battles with massive ships inside a flooded Colosseum is incredibly cool. While Ridley Scott insists this actually happened, some historians might disagree. However, the idea isn’t entirely far-fetched. The Romans did stage naval battles for entertainment, known as naumachia. There are records of Julius Caesar and Emperor Augustus hosting such events, but these typically took place in specially constructed basins fed by aqueducts and didn’t involve hungry sharks. Other water-based events did occur in the Colosseum, and some records suggest that Emperor Domitian might have hosted his own naumachia there in AD 85. However, there isn’t enough evidence to conclusively support this claim.

Rhinos Were Ssed in the Colosseum, But Not Like This

The Romans loved spectacle, and for them, there was no greater show than death. As early as 509 BC, they trained birds and beasts for display and to use in hunts known as venationes. As Rome grew wealthier and more powerful, they began importing exotic animals from Africa, including tigers, lions, and yes, even rhinoceroses. Ridley Scott originally planned to include a rhino in Gladiator back in 2000. In the original idea, a raging rhinoceros would charge into the arena for the hero to defeat. However, CGI at the time came with a hefty price tag. According to Scott, they considered using a real rhino, but as a trainer warned, once rhinos "start moving, you can’t stop them," which could have been disastrous on a crowded set. Now, two decades later, Scott has finally brought his vision to life—this time going even further by introducing a rhino-riding gladiator in the sequel. While it's true that rhinos and other exotic animals appeared in Roman arenas, they were never used as mounts.

'Gladiator II' Doesn't Need to Be Historically Accurate to Be Fun

Gladiator II includes several other details that deviate from historical records, such as the timeline of Caracalla and Geta’s murders and the fact that Numidia had already been part of the Roman Empire by the period depicted in the film. However, if there’s one thing Ridley Scott excels at, it’s transforming history into something captivating and visually stunning. While much of the sequel isn’t grounded in historical accuracy, it still delivers an epic tale that’s sure to keep you entertained.

