The Big Picture The true story of a massive prison breakout from a German POW camp inspired the plot of the beloved movie, The Great Escape.

In truth, the actual historical events involved real-life figures not in the film and ended somewhat differently — and more violently.

Regardless, the planning of the escape itself in the film aligns well with the true story.

1963's The Great Escape tells the tale of a daring escape of POWs from Germany's Stalag Luft III in the days of the Second World War. "Daring" only barely describes the covert planning and execution of their plan which, unknown by the German guards, involved slowly building an escape tunnel underground. It allowed for 76 prisoners to escape, only for 73 to be recaptured. It purports to be based on a true story, and despite the seemingly impossible odds that it could have been, it is. But as with any film that is based on a real-life event, accuracy is sacrificed at times in favor of entertainment, and The Great Escape is no exception.

No Stars and Stripes in the Real 'The Great Escape'

Arguably, the most notable inaccuracy in The Great Escape occurred well before filming started, with director John Sturges and the film's producers insisting the cast include American stars. In reality, Americans were involved in the very early stages of the operation, but they had all been moved months before the actual escape to another compound. As author Guy Walter explains, the film should have included even more non-American nationalities, with only 50 percent of the escapees being British or Commonwealth. Nevertheless, the addition of Steve McQueen as Captain Virgil Hilts, one of three fictional Americans in the camp, would prove to be a savvy move.

As the film opens, the Kommandant (Hannes Messemer) warns Captain Ramsey (James Donald) against trying to escape, only for the British officer to brazenly tell him, "It is the sworn duty of all officers to try to escape." It's a statement that drives the narrative for the film, but the reality is that there was no such duty expected to escape, per the previously cited Telegraph. An expectation that it could be attempted, yes, but senior POWs were actually warned not to attempt an escape, because the repercussions would be severe, and certainly far worse than the expected 10 days in solitary confinement under Geneva Convention rules.

The fact they did make the attempt is not surprising, given that POWs who had previously made multiple escape attempts were sent to Stalag Luft III, a maximum-security camp, and this is true in real life as it is on film. The camp had been built specifically to be escape-proof, with the Nazis raising prisoners' huts off the ground, burying microphones underground, and building atop yellow sand, not only hard to tunnel through but difficult to hide on anyone who tried (per History). According to War History Online, the film accurately depicts how the camp looked at the time.

'The Great Escape' Plan Begins With a Mix of Real and Composite Characters Behind It

As the de facto POW leader, Ramsey approves RAF Squadron Leader Roger Bartlett's (Richard Attenborough) ambitious plan to break out 250 men simultaneously, benefiting the Allied forces by pulling German manpower away from the front. The film is a little more ambitious, as the real number was around 200, but we're splitting hairs here. Perhaps that difference can be attested to the fact that there was no Bartlett, or at least not by that name. There was a "Big X," but his name was Roger Bushell. Several characters in the film were based on the real men involved, with their names changed like Bushell's, while others were composite characters, understandable given that more than 600 prisoners were involved in some way with the project, per Metro.

The plan was to build three tunnels: "Tom," "Dick," and "Harry." Work began on all three, and it's here that we see the utilization of composite characters representing multiple real characters most prominently, with characters like Hendley (James Garner), who scavenged for supplies, and Griffith (Robert Desmond), tasked with sewing civilian disguises, stepping in for the efforts of many. As seen in the movie, the digging of the tunnels involved significant planning and resources, but the actual numbers are astounding (per History): 100 tons of sand was excavated and removed in concealed socks to be discretely sprinkled outside; 4,000 wooden bed boards were used to build ladders and to shore up tunnel walls; 1,700 blankets were used to muffle sounds; and more than 1,400 tin cans of powdered milk were repurposed as tools and lamps.

All of this happened under the noses of the German guards, but it doesn't mean the guards were completely ignorant of the fact that there would be escape attempts made. According to the Telegraph, some of the guards, anti-Nazi, fully aided the effort with intel and supplies, even having their wives type out documents. The film limits their interactions, though, as a cordial understanding between the prisoners and the guards. Missing altogether is the guards' concern for the prisoners' safety. They repeatedly told senior officers not to do a mass escape, but rather to do so in twos and threes, warning them that a mass escape would lead to horrific retribution at the hands of the Nazis. The prisoners, of course, carried on, but began working solely on tunnel Harry after the Germans discovered Tom. Given the absence of Americans in reality, the discovery didn't happen as Hilts, Hendley, and Goff (Jud Taylor) celebrated the Fourth of July with the camp, fueled by their homemade potato moonshine.

Escapees Face the Wrath of the Nazis in 'The Great Escape'

Work was completed on the tunnel, and on March 24th, 1944, the POWs put the escape plan into action. As in the film, it's discovered that due to a major surveying error, the end of the tunnel is a good 20 feet short of the intended target, the safety of the forest nearby, forcing the escapees to limit how many could exit at any one time. In the film, they're aided by a blackout from an air raid. In reality, that air raid only hindered efforts, as did a partial tunnel collapse, all of which scuttled the plan to free 200 men (per History). Only 76 men escaped, in the film and in real life, but the discovery of the escape tunnel wasn't due to guards being alerted by one of the men making noise and another foolishly surfacing with guards nearby. The jig was up when one of the guards almost fell into the tunnel.

It's at this point that The Great Escape is at its furthest from reality. There was no German fighter plane being commandeered for an aborted flight to Switzerland, and, despite being one of filmdom's most captivating chase scenes, no daredevil escapee was trying to escape on the back of a motorcycle. Rather, the routes were far more low-key, more mundane than exciting, and involved cross-country hikes at night. Out of the 76, only three found freedom, with the other 73 recaptured and brought back to the camp, bringing the film back in line with true events.

50 of the escapees are executed on the orders of Adolf Hitler himself, enraged by the embarrassment given the Nazis by the attempt, and the film ends with the Kommandant being taken away to an uncertain fate and Hilts sent to "the cooler," where he plans his next escape. In real life, per History, the camp commandant, Friedrich-Wilhelm von Lindeiner-Wildau, was threatened with court-martial and stripped of his duty. Ironically, he himself would be taken as a POW by British forces after being sent to the front line. British investigators rounded up the Gestapo that had executed the 50 prisoners, and in 1947, 18 were found guilty of war crimes, and 13 were executed.

The Great Escape, for all its changes made for entertainment's sake, is still pretty faithful to the events as they took place. Whether those changes impact how one sees the film as honoring the men behind it, however, is another story.

The Great Escape Release Date June 20, 1963 Director John Sturges Cast Donald Pleasence Steve McQueen , James Garner , Richard Attenborough , James Donald , Charles Bronson Runtime 172 minutes

