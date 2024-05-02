The Big Picture How NOT to Draw season finale features Mark Hamill and C3PO on a galactic rescue mission.

This Saturday, May the 4th be with you, as Disney's quirky and endearing series How NOT to Draw wraps up its second season with a special episode that's sure to excite Star Wars fans across the galaxy. Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive sneak peek at the season finale, featuring the legendary Mark Hamill as the Animator and Anthony Daniels reprising his iconic role as the voice of C3PO.

How NOT to Draw has quickly become Disney Channel YouTube's top short-form series, amassing over 50 million views across its episodes since its debut in September 2022. The series cleverly flips the traditional drawing tutorial on its head, with animators attempting to sketch classic Disney characters, only to have the sessions descend into humorous chaos.

The Season Two finale, titled "R2-D2 to the Rescue," brings together a dream team of Star Wars legends. In this episode, Mark Hamill’s Animator character embarks on a galactic mission with R2-D2 to save C3PO from the clutches of the troublesome Jawas. The exclusive clip we’re sharing today showcases a blend of lighthearted fun and creative storytelling that has defined the series. In the clip, viewers will see Hamill's animated alter ego strategizing with his beloved R2-D2, sound effects and all, as they plot their daring rescue. Daniels brings his characteristic charm and wit to C3PO, who finds himself in yet another precarious situation. The interaction between the legendary droid duo and Hamill's enthusiastic Animator is filled with the series’ signature comedic timing and delightful surprises, making it a "force" to be reckoned with.

When Will 'How NOT to Draw' Return For Season 3?

As we bid farewell to another entertaining season, Disney fans have much to look forward to. How NOT to Draw is set to return for its third season in June 2024, promising more episodes, more chaos, and more beloved characters sketched in the most unpredictable ways. For now, fans can enjoy the entire first and second seasons of How NOT to Draw on Disney+, where each episode offers a light-hearted and engaging escape, packed with laughs and a touch of nostalgia.

Make sure to tune in this Saturday for the finale — it's an episode that no Star Wars enthusiast or Disney fan will want to miss. And don't forget to check out the exclusive clip available above to get a glimpse of the animated adventures that await! May the fun be with you!