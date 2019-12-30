How ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Turns ‘Star Wars’ into ‘Harry Potter’ in the Wrong Way

After 42 years and nine movies, we’ve reached the end of the Skywalker saga. Anticipation, theories and discussions have given way to mixed reactions. While The Rise of Skywalker mostly mirrors the story of Return of the Jedi, the movie also seems to take lessons and inspiration from another big franchise that continued past its initial story until it began contradicting itself. Yes, Star Wars has turned into Harry Potter, and not in a good way.

Spoilers for the entire Star Wars and Harry Potter franchise (including Cursed Child) below.