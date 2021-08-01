Film trilogies — that is three movies with a clear ending--have become few and far between as the age of endless brand expansion keeps characters and stories chugging to no end. But even as the last decade saw IP mania hit exhausting heights, we should be grateful that in that time we got the monumental achievement that is the singular Planet of the Apes trilogy. This August marks the 10-year anniversary of the entry that started it all – Rise of the Planet of the Apes – which in turn paved the way for the unforgettable, just-about-perfect sequels, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. As far as those final two movies took the story of Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he and his ape colony navigated the physical and moral challenges of their growing community, neither would be as great as they were had the foundation not been so excellently established in that first entry.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, Rise acted as a reboot to the original Planet of the Apes series (which began in 1968) and was then-20th Century Fox’s next crack at the series after Tim Burton’s 2001 remake. Instead of once again dipping into the dystopian future wherein talking apes are the established rulers over humans, Rise wisely goes back to a newly-crafted beginning, delving into the creation of the virus that would soon wipe out most of humanity but makes apes immensely smarter – with Caesar being Patient Zero. In lesser hands, this easily could’ve fallen into the trap of an outbreak-action flick, wherein humans try their damndest to fight back a horde of snarling apes that soon run amok and, I don’t know, steal some cars and eventually kill the president. But writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (with Dawn and War’s Mark Bomback doing an uncredited rewrite) saw a chance for true reinvention, and by treating Caesar as a flesh and blood character who, out of his own heartache becomes a revolutionary, established his story as the core of the first movie and the narrative thread that makes the trilogy a seamless whole.

In terms of story, Rise plays more like character drama than a sci-fi thriller. From his earliest days as an adorable baby chimp to becoming an ape with human-level intellect and emotional capacity, every key event that drives Caesar here forms the framework of what drives him in Dawn, and from there into War. Most importantly, we see the formations of his concepts of home and true freedom. After years of feeling like an equal member of the household with chemist Will Rodman (James Franco) and his father (John Lithgow), he begins to question whether he’s truly an equal or just another pet. That internal conflict is exacerbated even more as his world comes crumbling down when he’s sent to a primate shelter – which functions as more of a prison – leaving him abandoned and at the mercy of the other apes and the horrendous owners (played by Brian Cox and Tom Felton).

But it’s from behind those bars that he begins to form his own independence, and with the aid of his budding intellect, seeks to free his ape brethren from their shackles and with them establish their own home. With the exception of guard Dodge, Caesar aims to do this not by starting an all-out war, but with as little violence and killing as necessary, hoping to live peacefully with his kind. All of this sets the stage for Caesar to become an almost mythic-status leader, one who favors peace and co-existence with humans, and who eventually sees that challenged by the likes of Koba (Toby Kebbell) and Dreyfus (Gary Oldman) in Dawn and Colonel McCullough (Woody Harrelson) in War.

But the storytelling beats of Rise are only one wave of the ripple effect that carries into the sequels. Another is the two-hander of the incredible motion capture effects by Weta Digital coupled with the iconic work of Serkis as Caesar. It’s so easy to feel Caesar’s pain and sympathize with him, and not a single nuance of Serkis’ performance was lost in the digital transformation. His evolution from playful, curious ape to methodical, driven leader is so effortless and absorbing that before even the end, you actually want him and the apes to start taking shit over. By setting the tone on a visual level – working out how these apes would communicate to one another and how the actors’ performances must shine through – all the sequels had to do was naturally evolve the physicality of the apes, favor nuanced character development, and improve the technology bring it all to life more effectively. The results in War make it arguably the most visually arresting blockbuster of the 21st Century, and Serkis’ work as Caesar among the best performances.

Driving home a trifecta of smart moves that set the groundwork for what was to come, Rise also presents an examination into relevant themes, such as the capitalistic mindset of Big Pharma, genetic research, and animal captivity. By digging its paws into worthwhile subject matter that feels like a natural fit in the world of Apes, the extension into other themes like gun control in Dawn and slavery in War feels like a logical continuation of the series that enriches Caesar’s journey and the growth of his community. As with the first movie, nothing feels tacked on, and all works seamlessly to construct a singular narrative arc that functions as top-tier sci-fi that can even feel like a realistic glimpse into the future.

Everything that would make the final two entries great – and thus solidifying the movies as one of the great cinematic trilogies – can have its roots traced to this nigh-perfect first act. As I look back on the movie as its 10-year anniversary approaches, I can’t help but compare it to Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Had this movie not nailed everything it needed to – character arcs, visual effects, performances, and themes – the following movies would’ve either failed or been forced to play catch-up. But thanks to ingenious work from script to craft that together established Rise as an intellectual take on the modern blockbuster, Caesar’s incredible odyssey was given a firm foundation that allowed the sequels to – like a young Caesar bounding up a mighty Redwood – make grand leaps and strides to the peak of blockbuster storytelling.

