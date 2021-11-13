Director Mike Flanagan has found his claim to fame over the past couple of years with engaging horror projects. Whether it be his critically acclaimed films Gerald's Game or Hush, or the limited series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Flanagan seems to have found himself at home in the genre of horror. Now his latest limited series for Netflix, Midnight Mass, has found its way onto the streaming platform. So the question still remains: Just how scary is Midnight Mass?

Midnight Mass' official synopsis reads like this: "a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest." This is as much that can be said about Midnight Mass without delving into spoiler territory. That being said, it is some of Flanagan's best work to date, with its intriguing and layered story as well as its thrilling scares. The Netflix limited series is filled to the brim with religious iconography and criticism on fanaticism and cult-like behavior. Because of this, those who find religious fanaticism, and especially the idea of watching people succumb to their most base primal urges because of religious beliefs, terrifying may find Midnight Mass to be a bit scarier than what you would usually find in Netflix's catalog.

While most of the first half of the series is slower-paced, Midnight Mass's editing is what soothes viewers into complacency, until a sudden jarring change of imagery will have them jumping out of their seats. The jump scares are usually few and far apart, making them feel earned. It's also because of their rarity that they become, in a way, scarier. Midnight Mass also uses the setting of an island to its advantage to make the show feel more ominous and isolated. The nighttime scenes in Midnight Mass also put to use creative lighting techniques to really terrify viewers, not with what they see, but what they don't. The barely distinguishable figures in extremely dark scenes, paired with religious imagery, can certainly put the scare on someone watching Midnight Mass.

The show isn't short on blood, either. Midnight Mass is definitely not for those who become squeamish at the sight of blood, as it is ever-present in the show and essential for some of the most horrific imagery that the series has to offer. Flanagan uses the blood creatively, though, mostly avoiding some of the cheap scares that blood has been used for many times before in other horror projects. Some viewers may find that bit unsettling, even if it elevates the story and stakes really well. In general, however, Midnight Mass delivers more introspective thoughts about negative human tendencies, a recurring theme throughout the series as a whole.

Overall, Midnight Mass is scary, but not as scary as Flanagan's previous two shows Bly Manor and Hill House. The show is a lot more psychological in nature, but that isn't to say it's without jump scares or bloody body horror. Midnight Mass is something that can be enjoyed by most casual horror fans looking for an engaging and layered story that also has some spooky moments in it.

