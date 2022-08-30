Horror has a long and complicated history with harmful coded representations of marginalized communities. Monsters have historically been used as vehicles to convey how embodiments of otherness threaten the status quo. Classic horror cinema largely engaged with themes defined by its monsters that invade "normal" society and threaten the socio-political fabrics that hold them together before being banished or killed. Famously, vampires have often been coded as queer predators whose bite transfers social and sexual deviance unto their unsuspecting victims. Eighteen-year-old trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay’s So Vam, now streaming on Shudder, turns the queer history of vampires on its head by using vampirism as a tool of empowerment rather than a malevolent condition. Drawing on the legacy of Universal’s classic monsters, Mackay’s film interrogates the historical correlation between queerness and monstrosity. Instead of succumbing to the shadows, a group of young vampires turn their sights on ridding their communities of bigots by feeding on them. In many ways, So Vam reimagines the capabilities of queer monsters and posits the question of whether embracing the otherness rooted in monstrosity is a bad thing after all.

Directed when she was just sixteen years old, Mackay’s film follows a gay high schooler named Kurt (Xai) as he dreams of becoming a famous drag queen while dealing with homophobic bullying from his peers. Things become complicated once an old vampire, Landon (Chris Asimos) feeds on him and forces a young group of vampires to change Kurt before he dies. As an unapologetically queer film, So Vam sets the mood right from the beginning with a scene where the characters dissect the history of Dracula, and vampires as a whole, as racist, sexist, and homophobic constructs that have historically been used as fictional scapegoats to target marginalized communities as threatening. From the perspective of queer history, this relationship became even more evident during the AIDS crisis, where the vampire’s bite became symbolic of infection. This scene describes Bram Stoker, the author of Dracula, as a closeted gay man who constructed the narrative as a reflection of his own internalized homophobia. This presentation of Stoker’s intentions behind the narrative sets the stage for unraveling that legacy and Mackay cleverly subverts it through the use of her main antagonist.

So Vam’s main antagonist, Landon, acts as a symbol of old ideologies surrounding vampirism. He stands out, particularly, as an unfashionable, sleazy, and aggressive reflection of old-school representations of vampires. To many viewers, he is probably the closest representation in the film of the sort of classic vampires they’ve been exposed to in the past. He is ruthless and threatening with little characterization outside of his desire to terrorize. Landon, unsurprisingly, is also the oldest vampire in the film, which serves to heighten how his vast swath of experience makes him extremely dangerous. As the oldest vampire, his characterization also acts as a reflection of Stoker's motivations when forming his vampire mythos. Instead of using his powers and influence for any positivity, he perpetuates the social policing of marginalized identities by quite blatantly aiming to target those who are ostracized into the fringes of their respective communities. Landon targets Kurt because he is perceived as easy prey who will not be missed and goes so far as to turn Kurt’s bullies into his own little army of Renfields. Landon’s purpose in the film, as a representation of Dracula, is to eradicate the newer generation’s approach to vampirism because they threaten his social relevance and power.

Landon is in direct opposition to the group of vampires lead by the glamorous April (Grace Hyland), who feed on those who harm their community, rather than on innocents. Instead of continuing to give power to bigots like Landon, the younger vampires serve as protectors to those who are targeted by abusers that have more social power. One brilliant and amazingly cathartic scene, in particular, is Kurt’s first kill as a vampire, where he saves two young men from the ire of their conversion camp counselors. By killing these camp counselors, Kurt essentially stops their continued perpetuation of cycles of abuse right in their tracks. Through showcasing these two warring ideologies between the groups of vampires, Mackay essentially positions this younger generation of vampires as ushering in the new (and very, very cool) wave of monstrosity. Rather than showcasing monsters as a threat to unsuspecting victims, the monster only becomes truly dangerous to those who uphold existing power structures rather than acting as an active enforcer of them.

Unlike many popular horror films where the monster typically acts alone in a relatively solitary existence, Mackay goes out of her way to show how embracing being socially relegated to constructions of monstrosity can create a flourishing community consisting of mutual aid, care, and safety. The heart of So Vam is the sense of found family amongst the young vampires who take Kurt under their wing. Even though the film deals with harsh subject-matter, it also does not shy away from accentuating many moments of sheer joy amongst the characters. With each other, they are able to unapologetically be themselves while offering one another access to safe spaces and solidarity. Through this found family, Kurt can break out of his shell and feel the power his identity holds. While some may claim that the source of his strength is because he quite literally gains supernatural powers, it is clear that the film ultimately seeks to use vampirism as a metaphor for the symbolic metamorphosis that signifies the queer experience. It is not the act of becoming a vampire that makes Kurt powerful, but the strength and resilience of the community that arises from it.

So Vam follows the heels of revolutionary horror films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Nightbreed that push their audiences to confront the genre’s sometimes troubling histories through innovative queer reimaginings of its capabilities. Such films work tirelessly to reinsert the long-ignored ideas, perspectives, and narratives of queer artists back into the genre’s canon. So Vam shows that you don't need a million dollar budget and a large studio to shake up established genre tropes and excite audiences. As a young filmmaker, Mackay’s feature debut is undoubtedly groundbreaking when it comes to envisioning the future and power of queer horror.