How ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Gave Padme the Respect She Deserved

By now, listening to people’s complains and laughs over Anakin’s speech on sand and the Star Wars prequel trilogy have basically become as big a part of the experience as the lightsabre fights. Sure, there is plenty wrong with the movies, but there’s also plenty right, like a darker story allowed for a tragic tale of hubris and corruption that challenged our views of the Jedi we considered to be heroes. The movies also have us Padmé Amidala, a character who began as a badass queen in The Phantom Menace, but was sadly side-lined for the rest of the trilogy until she stupidly died of a literal heartbreak.

But just a couple of years after Revenge of the Sith, Dave Filoni and George Lucas gave us the gift of The Clone Wars. The show filled in the gaps between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, finally giving us a close look at the war that divided the galaxy and led the way to the rise of the Galactic Empire and the destruction of the Jedi. The Clone Wars managed to make the reality of war feel real like no other live-action Star Wars movie did, as well as making us care for the clone that made up the Grand Army of the Republic. Not only that, but the show also improved upon and fleshed out characters we already knew from the movies, including turning Padmé from the damsel in distress that died from a broken heart into a badass politician that took matters into her own hands and served as an inspiration to a generation of rebels.