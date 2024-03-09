It was a great year at the movies, thanks to many of this year's Academy Awards nominees. In 2023, the global box office was up 31% compared to 2022, with a total of $33.9 billion in ticket sales, bringing a sense of hope for filmmakers who experienced massive losses with the COVID-19 pandemic. The 96th annual Oscars are filled with terrific films from the past year that greatly impacted audiences worldwide. It is anyone's game, with talents like Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Sterling K. Brown, and Lily Gladstone up for acting awards and nominated screenplays like Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, and Barbie. As we prepare for Hollywood's biggest night, let's break down the many options available for watching the ceremony, including online and streaming.

When Do The Oscars Air?

The Oscars will air live on ABC at a new time: 7:00 pm EST and 4:00 pm PST. Many talented actors, screenwriters, and brilliant singers and songwriters are nominated for awards. The show will include performances for each of the "Best Original Song" nominees, from Ryan Gosling as Ken to songwriter Scott George performing a song from Killers of the Flower Moon. This incredible lineup of performances will surely bring show-stopping moments rivaling even the best acceptance speeches. If you don't live in the United States, The Oscars will air in over 200 territories worldwide. You can find your local broadcast here.

Will the Oscars Be On Streaming?

For those who have Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, you will be able to stream the awards as they happen live. If you don't have a subscription to those streaming services, you can start a free trial and watch the Academy Awards at no additional cost. An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the broadcast will also stream on ABC's YouTube channel. The Oscars will also be broadcast through the ABC.com website and the ABC app, though you'd have to sign in with a cable provider.

YouTube TV Free Trial

Who Is Hosting The Oscars?

Returning as host for the fourth time is late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel hosted the ceremonies in 2017, 2018, and 2023 to generally positive reviews about his emcee abilities. Many presenters have already been revealed, four of whom won big at last year's ceremonies: Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Everything, Everywhere All at Once winners Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Kuy Quan. Additional presenters include Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Michelle Pfeiffer (Dangerous Liaisons), Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman), Zendaya (Dune: Part Two), Nicholas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas), and Jessica Lange (Tootsie).

Who Is Performing at The Oscars?

There are a lot of fun nominations this year, with picks from Barbie to Flamin' Hot. With many talented performers and songwriters, this year's performances will surely be the talk of the show.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

Barbie fans, rejoice! While there has been a lot of speculation about whether Ryan Gosling would be singing his Barbie character Ken's hit song, "I'm Just Ken," at the Oscars, it has finally been confirmed that this will happen. Sure to be a highlight of the night, Gosling will sing the song alongside songwriter Mark Ronson, who won his first Oscar alongside co-writer Andrew Wyatt at the 2019 ceremony for A Star is Born's "Shallow," sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Viewers will get a double dose of the Barbie soundtrack with Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's performance of "What Was I Made For?" from the film. Eilish and her brother O'Connell have already won a Golden Globe Award for the song, among many other nominations and wins. This isn't the duo's first time performing at the Oscars, as they performed their song "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name in 2022, winning their first Academy Award for the song.

Scott George and the Osage Singers

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has been an award-season powerhouse and is currently nominated for ten Academy Awards, including "Best Original Song" for "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" by Scott George. George will be performing the song alongside the Osage Singers. This is not only George's first nomination, but he is the first songwriter of Osage descent to be nominated for the award.

Jon Batiste

Grammy-winner Jon Batiste has had quite the year with his documentary American Symphony, which follows the musician as he composes a symphony to be played one night only at Carnegie Hall, all while his wife, Suleika Jaouad, undergoes chemotherapy for cancer. Batiste is nominated for American Symphony's song, "It Never Went Away," which he wrote for the film alongside Dan Wilson. While this is Wilson's first Oscar nomination, it's not the first for Batiste, who won for "Best Original Score" for Disney Pixar's Soul, alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Becky G

Popstar Becky G will perform the song "The Fire Inside" from Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives)'s directorial debut, Flamin' Hot. Flamin' Hot depicts Richard Montañez, a janitor at the Frito-Lay company, as he creates the infamous "Flamin' Hot Cheeto." Becky G is the only performer who didn't write the song she's singing, as the songwriting credit goes to Diane Warren. This is Warren's fifteenth nomination for "Best Original Song," as she's written for Con Air, Armageddon, RBG, Music of the Heart, and Pearl Harbor.

Who is Nominated for The Oscars?

Actor in a Leading Role

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy has been swiping most of the "Best Actor" nominations he received for the film, causing many to believe that his Academy Award win is guaranteed. However, there are many other strong contenders in the category, including Paul Giamatti for his incredible performance in The Holdovers, as well as Colman Domingo (Rustin), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), and Bradley Cooper (Maestro).

Actress in a Leading Role

While Emma Stone nabbed the Golden Globe for her performance in Poor Things, it's unclear which actress will take home the "Best Actress" Oscar at this year's awards as Lily Gladstone is looking for a historic win for Killers of the Flower Moon. The rest of the nominees are Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Carey Mulligan (Maestro).

Best Picture

While Barbie and Oppenheimer were the talk of last year, there have been many surprise wins for "Best Picture" in the past, including Rocky, Shakespeare in Love, and more. Here's every film nominated for Best Picture this year.