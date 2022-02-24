Cartoon Network developed a number of programming blocks for the Looney Tunes and other classic animated shorts in the '90s and '00s. There was the long-running and reliable Acme Hour and the trivia-loaded ToonHeads. But several blocks were themed after the directors of the shorts, a concept that went over my head as a young kid. It was easy enough to connect The Chuck Jones Show to a real person; the caricature on the title card was a close likeness of the real Chuck Jones whenever he popped up on commercials and interviews. The Bob Clampett Show’s introductory puppet at least resembled an actual human being. The figure on the titles of The Tex Avery Show, however, didn’t look like anyone, and it accompanied rather boastful lyrics: “Who’s that crazy cartoon king? The one who taught ‘em all to swing? Say his name now, let it ring: Tex Avery!”

The real Frederick Bean “Tex” Avery was reputed to be modest to a fault. But the praise shown him by his posthumous shorts block was deserved. After all, Avery’s the man renowned among animation circles for making cartoons funny.

A native Texan (hence the nickname), Avery found his way into animation shortly after arriving in Hollywood in 1928. He started as an inker on the Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series. It was the closest Avery came to a direct professional connection with Walt Disney, whose output he would so gleefully lampoon later in his career, but Oswald had already been taken away from Walt by the time Avery worked on him. Avery stuck with Oswald through the mid-1930s, working his way up to animator and storyboard artist. By his own estimation, he wasn’t a great draftsman, and preferred the creative control over gags and timing that story work provided. He was given a long leash by the director he worked under, but Avery never won a director’s chair himself while working with Oswald, and he was fired in 1935 for substandard work.

Undeterred, Avery went over to Warner Bros. looking for a job. Warners distributed the output of Leon Schlesinger, producer of the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series. There was none of the modesty so many colleagues remembered in Avery when he went in for an interview with Schlesinger: he boldly and untruthfully claimed he was an experienced director, and his performance was convincing enough to get him the job. It didn’t get him a cozy workspace on the Warners lot. With space tight, Avery’s new unit was exiled to a dilapidated bungalow nicknamed “Termite Terrace.” This didn’t deter Avery; he had exclusive use of talented animators like Jones and Clampett in his unit. And the ramshackle surroundings suited Avery’s artistic ambitions just fine. He wasn’t interested in masterpiece animation. He was interested in funny.

It should be said that calling Avery the man who made cartoons funny is hyperbole. Audiences did laugh at Mickey Mouse and the rest of Disney’s output. They laughed at Betty Boop, Popeye, and the rest of the Fleischer Brothers’ work. They laughed at Felix the Cat, Gertie the Dinosaur, and other early cartoons.

But many of these films were not occupied with pure comedy. The Fleischers indulged in surrealism, black humor, the urban environment, and showcasing popular musical acts, while Disney experimented with personality and refinement in the animation process while hewing to more traditional presentations of fairy tales and bucolic nature scenes. Disney’s success inspired numerous imitators, and Schlesinger’s earliest cartoons – directed by ex-Disney animators – chased the trends set by Walt. Characters like Bosko, Buddy, and Beans the Cat romped through peppy antics in the Looney Tunes without much character, while the Merrie Melodies acted as glorified advertisements for songs owned by Warner Bros.

Avery was unique among these figures in his determined focus on gags. Animation is a medium where you can do anything, and he wanted to do anything for a laugh. He made cartoons that took direct aim at the Disney style, featuring similarly lush backgrounds and cute character designs before subverting a fairy tale by having, say, Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary speak like Katharine Hepburn. All those beautiful nature scenes would be played initially straight, before the little animals would explode with rage, lust, remorse, or gravel-voiced impatience with saccharine narrators. His cartoons were flippant and anarchic. Animation techniques we take for granted now, such as speed lines, breaking the fourth wall, emotionally-driven color changes, detachable body parts, defiance of the laws of physics – none of these were invented by Avery, but he took them, pushed them further than anyone had yet dared, and timed them in such rapid-fire succession that it was almost impossible not to laugh at something. He still wasn’t confident in his own draftsmanship, delegating layout drawings and designs to his unit, but as a director, he was exacting in his timing and humor.

Fans and colleagues have said that Avery was less concerned with characters than with gags and the limitless possibilities of animation. Nevertheless, in his time at Warners he was pivotal to the development of four of its greatest stars. He quickly latched onto Porky Pig, an already existing character paired with Beans (Pork and Beans – get it?). In Avery’s unit, Porky was slimmed down from his initial size, and his (relatively) realistic pig features softened into a rounded cartoon look. Porky’s trademark stutter evolved from an actual impediment of original voice actor Joe Dougherty to a deliberate, comically varied technique of Mel Blanc’s. Avery also gave Porky more varied and lively co-stars than Beans. One of them, created for “Porky’s Duck Hunt” by Avery and Bob Clampett, made an immediate impression with his uncontrollable madcap antics and easy disregard for the threat of hunters or the discipline of the script: Daffy Duck.

Daffy was the perfect outlet for Avery’s brand of irreverent humor. Not long after introducing him, he set the duck against another creation of his, the hapless hunter Egghead. While Daffy arrived fully-formed, Egghead evolved over many cartoons, going from bald to bowl cut and back to bald, his nose lengthening and shrinking, his voice evolving, and his name changing. Through a gradual and nonlinear process, Egghead became Elmer Fudd. Avery’s onetime animator Jones presented Elmer as we know him in the 1940 short “Elmer’s Candid Camera,” where he squares off against an obnoxious gray rabbit. That rabbit had been evolving himself ever since he turned up in a knock-off of “Porky’s Duck Hunt” called…well, “Porky’s Hare Hunt.” Avery took the refined Elmer, applied a few more tweaks to the rabbit, and starred them in 1940’s “A Wild Hare,” often considered the first official appearance of Bugs Bunny. Under Avery’s direction, Mel Blanc finally provided the rabbit with his Brooklyn/Bronx accent and collected smart-aleck persona. Avery also threw in a colloquialism from his youth in Texas: “what’s up, doc?”

Bugs Bunny grew into Warner Bros. biggest cartoon star after “A Wild Hare,” though Avery would only work with him three more times. His final Bugs cartoon, “The Heckling Hare,” was behind his departure from Warners. While Schlesinger was for the most part a hands-off producer, he would push back against Avery’s zaniness at times, and he felt that the planned ending for “The Heckling Hare” was too much. It would have Bugs and his doggie nemesis falling off a cliff three times in a row. Avery fought for his gag and got a four-week suspension. He soon jumped ship for MGM, where he was granted creative autonomy and bigger budgets. Avery amped up the pace of his cartoons even more while working for the lion. Besides his usual bag of fourth wall breaks and cartoon physics, he injected an unabashed sexuality through a lascivious wolf and vivacious redhead. For someone so renowned for the speed of his cartoon’s, Avery’s most successful MGM creation was the slow-moving, slow-talking Droopy.

After Avery’s departure, there was a shift in the Looney Tunes. By the time they reached their heights in the late '40s and '50s, the pace had slowed down a bit, and characters dictated the humor more than cartoon physics and gags. But Avery’s influence lingered; after he got through with them, the Warners cartoons were committed to comedy at all costs, and an irreverent, uniquely cartoony comedy at that. Well after he had left the studio – well after production on the Looney Tunes had ceased – Jones, Clampett, Friz Freleng, and others still hailed Avery as the pivotal figure for the series, a real crazy cartoon king.

