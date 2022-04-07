Judd Apatow burst onto the scene with Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, two of the most influential, coming-of-age television shows of the generation. It launched the careers of actors like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Elizabeth "Busy" Philipps, James Franco​​​​​​​, and Jay Baruchel. He would later go on to produce the Primetime Emmy Award-Winning, groundbreaking series Girls, as well as massively successful comedy films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Bridesmaids, and Superbad.

RELATED: Judd Apatow Looks Back on Making ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Under Constant Threat of Cancellation

As well as being a superstar producer and having an eye for new talent such as Steve Carell, Jane Lynch, and Jonah Hill, Apatow is also a director and writer who has created some of the biggest comedies of all time.

The Best: 'Knocked Up' (2007)

Knocked Up is without a doubt, Judd Apatow's most successful film, both critically and financially, receiving acclaim from critics and audiences alike and grossing $219 million at the box office. Starring Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel, Jonah Hill, and Maude Apatow, the film tells the story of a reporter on the brink of success when she falls pregnant to a pot-smoking, slacker who runs a celebrity porn site with his roommates.

Knocked Up is surprisingly sweet but still has all the makings of a trademark Apatow comedy, filled with commitment-phobes, irresponsible man-children, absent fathers, and a lot of weed. Apatow has said that Knocked Up is one of his favorite films because it was such a great launchpad for everyone he wished was a star at the time like Rogen, Hill, and Segel.

'The King of Staten Island' (2020)

One of Judd Apatow's more serious films, The King of Staten Island tells the story of Scott Carlin (Pete Davidson), a young man who has lost his way in life and is still grieving the loss of his firefighter father who died on duty. When Scott's mother Margie (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another firefighter (Bill Burr), and his little sister (Maude Apatow) moves away to college, Scott is left to deal with his issues and get on the right path before it's too late.

The King of Staten Island is a heartwarming comedy with a great cast that also includes Bel Powley, Pauline Chalamet, Steve Buscemi, and Pamela Adlon. Though the film is fictional, Apatow has described it as "emotionally truthful" as Davidson's father was a firefighter who died on 9/11.

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

As the title suggests, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a romantic comedy about a 40-year-old retail worker whose friends are determined to help him have sex when they learn that he is a virgin. The film features Apatow's favorites: Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, wife Leslie Mann, as well as Steve Carell, Elizabeth Banks, Catherine Keener, and Mindy Kaling. The film was a breakout role for Carell, who Apatow was keen to work with after watching him on the set of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Steve Carell Movies Ranked

While it would be easy for a film like The 40-Year-Old Virgin to slip into the creepy territory, it is after all, on the surface a film about a group of men helping another man find someone to have sex with him, there is something genuinely endearing and sweet about it, which is probably thanks to the casting of Carell. It is also, arguably Apatow's funniest film, with one of the most iconic and quoted scenes in recent history, wherein Carell's character has his incredibly hairy chest waxed.

'Trainwreck' (2015)

Trainwreck, written by Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, centers around Amy (Amy Schumer), a single, party-loving, successful writer, who is terrified of commitment and very fond of one-night stands. However, that all changes when she meets Aaron (Bill Hader), the subject of a profile she is working on. As Amy begins to fall for Aaron, she starts to question her lifestyle and wonders what a future with him would be like.

Trainwreck fared well amongst audiences and critics alike, scoring an average of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, with people praising the film for the way it subverted tired rom-com tropes and applauding Schumer's performance and witty writing. Aside from Amy Schumer and Bill Hader, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, John Cena, Tilda Swinton, and LeBron James in his first feature film role.

'Funny People' (2009)

Despite its name, Funny People is one of Apatow's more serious films. Starring Adam Sandler, the dramedy tells the story of George Simmons (Sandler), a famous comedian who takes an aspiring stand-up comic (Seth Rogen) under his wing when he finds out he has a terminal illness. After finally coming to terms with his fate, George learns that he is in remission and quickly reassesses his priorities.

Written and directed by Apatow, the film was inspired by his own mother's experience with terminal illness. The film stars some of Hollywood's comedy elite including, Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jason Schwartzman, and Aziz Ansari, as well as Leslie Mann and Aubrey Plaza. It was also the first time Australian actor, Eric Bana was able to showcase his comedy skills to an international audience after performing in several serious roles despite his start on Australian sketch shows.

'Pineapple Express' (2008)

Another film featuring Freaks and Geeks alum, Pineapple Express was co-written by Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, with the story written by Apatow. The film follows a pot-smoking process server, Dale Denton (Rogen) who goes on the run from assassins with his drug dealer Saul Silver (James Franco) after he witnesses a murder.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Seth Rogen Performances To Watch After ‘Pam And Tommy’

Pineapple Express was the unexpected action-comedy smash of 2008, quickly cementing itself as a cult classic. The film was well-received by filmgoers and critics and even earned James Franco a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Comedy or Musical.

'Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story' (2007)

A parody film inspired by award-winning biopics like Ray and Walk The Line, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story takes viewers on an epic, albeit fictional journey through the life of rock star Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly). From a child growing up in Alabama who loses his sense of smell after a family tragedy to become a big-name star with a serious drug habit and a history of infidelity, Cox's life is one wild and hilarious ride.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story features John C. Reilly, Kristen Wiig, and Jenna Fischer as well as a slew of musicians including Jack White, The Temptations, Eddie Vedder, Jackson Browne, and Jewel. Despite initially bombing at the box office in 2007, the film was well-received by critics and is now considered a cult classic.

'This Is 40' (2012)

This Is 40 is an underrated comedy about a couple navigating the trials and tribulations of marriage, and parenting while trying to succeed in their respective careers in the months leading up to their 40th birthdays. Starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, This Is 40 is a spin-off of the box office smash hit Knocked Up and has just as much heart and humor as its predecessor.

This Is 40 is one of Apatow's more relatable films, with the couple fighting about everyday annoyances such as money issues, dealing with extended family, and husbands who spend too much time playing games on their devices while sitting on the toilet. This Is 40 stars John Lithgow, Megan Fox, Maude Apatow, Jason Segel, and Albert Brooks.

The Worst: 'The Bubble' (2022)

The Bubble is by far Judd Apatow's worst film and possibly one of the worst Netflix originals to date. Set in the United Kingdom, The Bubble is a satirical comedy about a group of celebrities quarantined together as they attempt to make a Jurassic Park-esque film during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars an ensemble cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, and a bunch of big-name cameos.

All the cameos in the world couldn't save this comedy, which is so tedious you wouldn't even know it was meant to be funny unless you read it in the description. More than anything The Bubble lacks the humanity and relatability that usually makes Apatow's films so great. The characters are incredibly unlikeable and spend the entire time complaining and trying to escape a luxurious hotel and their high-paying jobs, something that might be hard for audiences to suffer through after many lost their livelihoods during the pandemic. Other than a breakout performance from Apatow's youngest daughter Iris, who provides some entertainment with her TikTok dance, there is little to redeem this film, which relies heavily on montages of people stuck in hotel rooms and getting COVID swabs shoved up their noses.

KEEP READING: ‘The Bubble’ Review: Judd Apatow’s Ensemble Pandemic Comedy Falls Back on His Worst Instincts

‘Ambulance’ Review: Michael Bay’s Absurd Chase Film Is His Best in Decades

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alexandra Whittington (16 Articles Published) Alexandra Whittington is a writer/producer from Brisbane, Australia. She has written for numerous publications including Pop Matters, Mammamia, and Out & About With Kids Magazine. Alexandra is a Creative Writing and Gender Studies student at Deakin University and also works in the film industry. In her spare time, you can find her watching TV, talking about TV, reading about TV, writing about TV, and pestering her friends to watch whatever TV show she is currently obsessed with. More From Alexandra Whittington