The hit indie video game Cuphead initially released in the autumn of 2017 to excellent reviews. It was praised for having a unique art style that harkened back towards the 1930s cartoons referred to commonly as "Rubber Hose," and the style went on to win the game multiple awards such as the "Best Visual Design" award at the 2017 Golden Joystick Awards and the "Best Independent Game" award at the 2017 Game Awards. While the game had a steady run, even having a planned downloadable content expansion featuring new bosses and a new playable character known as Ms. Chalice, what many people probably didn't expect was for the game to get so popular that it would get an entire show about it. What was more curious still was that the game did not have a huge focus on the story, choosing instead to focus on gameplay and presentation above all else. That begs the question: what was done to make sure that Netflix's The Cuphead Show! could stand on its own with what little the game had to offer regarding story?

One of the most notable features that the show has to offer is the visual design. It was clear that the producers wanted the show to offer the same style that the game had presented, so much so in fact that the entire show is blanketed in a soft filter that makes the show feel like it was running on a reel, with little marks occurring enough to be noticeable, but not enough to become distracting. Another notable feature of the visual design is the use of the stereoscopic rotary process, in which 2D animations are created on top of a 3D-sculpted background. This process is long and tedious, but it was done to preserve the style that not only the game offered, but what the game was originally trying to mimic going back to those classic animated cartoons mentioned previously. A show that offered a similar, yet also unique style was The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, another show that was not afraid to deviate from the normality of animation at the time.

Along with ensuring that the show stayed visually consistent with the game, another challenging aspect of transitioning a video game into a television series is getting the characters right, especially when you have silent protagonists. Cuphead and Mugman don't speak in the game, instead using actions given by players and exaggerated facial expressions to get the job done. This means that the writers had to develop the personalities themselves, and they did a good job at establishing the two cup brothers. Cuphead (voiced by Tru Valentino) is mischievous and adventurous, while Mugman (Frank Todaro) is usually seen as being more responsible, but not above getting involved with his brother's antics. They both feel like they fit their roles perfectly, just like how a younger brother forced to play as Mugman in the game may be more inclined to follow their older brother into the various battles as they played the other brother Cuphead. It was a clever move from the writers that gave the characters a new personality while still managing to leave room for association that viewers who have played the game might have developed towards the two.

When adapting a video game into a television series, a choice has to be made whether to stick towards the plot of the game or to diverge onto a new narrative path. The writers for The Cuphead Show! chose to go with the latter option, however hints of the original plot still reside within the episodes. For example, while the original game revolved around Cuphead and Mugman defeating bosses to claim soul debts for the Devil, the show instead decides to keep the plot point of the Devil (voiced by Luke Millington-Drake) wanting Cuphead's soul, but they also don't make it the plot point from which everything is structured off of. Multiple episodes don't have anything to do with that story, but it is something that is kept consistent throughout the first season. This way the writers can keep audiences intrigued by having episodes devoted to the recurring plot of keeping the Devil from taking Cuphead's soul while also allowing for breather episodes where the two brothers end up in other shenanigans.

The other large benefit from transitioning a video game towards a television show is that an opportunity arises for the development of characters that otherwise would have been more minor in the game itself. For example, Elder Kettle (voiced by Joe Hanna) takes on a much more prominent role as the cup brothers' guardian than he does in the game, the latter of which he only really serves as the catalyst for the boys to obtain their powers and nothing else. While his role in the show is still minor, only showing up occasionally, he does feel much more present than in the game, as he can be seen residing in the home whenever the boys are there. Many of the bosses get the same treatment as well, with their placement in the world helping to make it feel livelier and more connected. One example that comes to mind is the boxing duo of Ribby (voiced in the show by Chris Wylde) and Croaks (Rick Zieff). While they were initially presented within the game as a tag-team boss that Cuphead and Mugman would have to defeat as part of their deal with the Devil, in the show the two amphibians instead are brothers who used to box but now run an entertainment club. The aspect of who they were in the game is still present, but the writers found a way to give them a new purpose in the world since the plot of the story isn't the same between the two pieces of media. The Devil and King Dice (voiced by Wayne Brady) also get more development, allowing for their roles as villains to be fleshed out even further. This higher focus on character development works two-fold, as it not only allows for viewers of the show to better understand the characters, but it also gives a new meaning to those who decide to play the game after having watched the series as well.

Similar to the video game, the show has only teased so far about the inclusion of Ms. Chalice at this point, and while she does make a prominent appearance in the last episode of the season, the episode itself ends on a cliffhanger. It seems that both players of the game and viewers of the show will have to wait just a little longer before they can get more of Ms. Chalice in their respective media pieces. Seeing as she is meant to be the third playable character in the game, however, it wouldn't be a stretch to presume that the female cup is planned to be a more primary character like the two brothers in any upcoming episodes.

The process of adapting a video game into a television show has always yielded mixed if not poor results. Too often do the shows not truly reflect what the games were about, or they simply aren't handled with the right amount of care to last. Luckily for enjoyers of the franchise, The Cuphead Show! not only does an excellent job at capturing the visual aspects of the game that stunned the world in the first place, but it also manages to develop a world filled with characters that feel entertaining to watch and that really capture the feeling of taking place in a fantasy 1930s inspired world. Fans of the original Cuphead game will find that the show passes in giving off the same atmosphere as the game did, and those who have never played or even heard of the game will still be able to enjoy what is simply put a well-written show about two young cup brothers getting into trouble with one another.

