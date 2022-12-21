'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays. One of the great traditions for those that celebrate Christmas is gathering the entire family and enjoying some of the many classic animated adventures revolving around this celebratory time of year. The list of animated Christmas classics is long and filled with many beloved stories. However, there is one that has particularly stood the test of time and plays on countless TVs around the world this time of year: the seminal story from Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

This classic tale of holiday spirit has been retold many times over the years. Dr. Seuss’s original illustrated storybook was first published in 1957 and featured his first story that revolved around a villain. It immediately became one of his highest regarded works and led to the 1966 animated TV special developed by animation royalty Chuck Jones with legendary actor Boris Karloff voicing the green miscreant. Years later, Ron Howard and Jim Carrey brought the character to life in a live-action adaptation. Plus, Illumination adapted the story into a feature-length animated film in 2018.

Both later versions of The Grinch received somewhat mixed reviews. However, the original animated special remains a classic in the canon of Christmas animation watched by countless families every year. But that begs the question, where can you watch the original version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas? Read below to find out how you can see the Christmas classic this holiday season.

What Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas About?

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is almost exactly faithful to the story of the original picture book. It follows the titular green grouch in his attempts to steal Christmas cheer from the Whos of Whoville. Unlike the later live-action version, this take on the Grinch doesn't really have a tragic backstory or a real reason for hating Christmas. He literally just hates the amount of noise the Whos make during the holidays and sets out on his villainous task as a way to shut them up. Here's a synopsis for the TV movie:

Bitter and hateful, the Grinch is irritated at the thought of a nearby village having a happy time celebrating Christmas. Disguised as Santa Claus, with his dog made to look like a reindeer, he decides to raid the village to steal all the Christmas things.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas Available to Stream?

The animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream exclusively on Peacock. The film is included with a Peacock Premium Subscription. The ad-supported subscription costs $4.99 per month while ad-free viewing comes to $9.99 per month. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. You can also save money in the long run by signing up for Peacock’s annual billing for $49.99 with ad-supported viewing or $99.99 for ad-free.

Can You Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas Without a Peacock Account?

Outside of streaming, the original special can be rented from YouTube or Amazon for $3.99. Or check out your local listings for when the film airs on one of your local cable channels. How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a fixture of Christmas syndication. The original special is owned by CBS and is frequently featured in the network’s syndication schedule during the holiday season. Check your local listings for the next airing in your market.

Who's In the Cast of How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

As mentioned above, Boris Karloff stars as the Grinch. The iconic actor also serves as the narrator of the story. Other cast members whose voices are featured in the special include Dallas McKennon and Thurl Ravenscroft, with June Foray as Cindy Lou Who.

What Other Christmas Titles Can I Stream on Peacock?

A Peacock subscription also comes with access to several other animated Christmas movies/specials for the entire family. Casper’s Haunted Christmas brings the kids' favorite ghost out for a holiday celebration. A Garfield Christmas features the lasagna-loving feline in his own story of finding the holiday spirit. Or check out Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas for another holiday romp with a familiar cartoon character. Plus, Peacock features a huge selection of other live-action Christmas tales from names such as Mariah Carrey, Dolly Parton, and Michael Buble.

Where Are the Other Grinch Movies Streaming?

If you’ve watched the original animated version of the Christmas classic, you might be interested in seeing the later remakes of the story. The 2000 live-action remake starring Jim Carrey is available on HBO Max for your holiday streaming pleasure. While this version isn’t as widely beloved as the original animated special, Carrey’s performance jumps off the screen and makes Ron Howard’s take on the material worth a revisit. The live-action movie follows the same basic plot as earlier versions, but it expands the world of the story by going deeper into the Grinch's backstory and revealing exactly why he hates Christmas so much. Apart from Jim Carrey, the movie also stars Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, and Molly Shannon, with Anthony Hopkins as the narrator.

Watch on HBO MaxThe 2018 feature-length animated version from Illumination, titled more simply The Grinch, is available for rent on Amazon and streaming on FXNOW. This version brings the character of The Grinch back to its animated roots but with updated computer-generated visuals. The animated film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch, with Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams. While The Grinch was criticized for not adding enough to the source material, it goes to show the cultural influence Dr. Seuss’s creation had on the holiday season.

Additionally, for the horror fans out there, the 2022 holiday season brings with it a new slasher parody take on How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Titled The Mean One, the movie is directed by Steven LaMorte with David Howard Thornton as the titular Mean One and puts a bloody and gory spin on the classic story. This unofficial parody is definitely not a movie for family time though, and it's not on streaming anywhere yet but if you'd like to find out how you can watch it, then check out this handy guide.