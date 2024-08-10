The Big Picture Revisit childhood memories with How the Grinch Stole Christmas Funko Pops based on Seuss' original art.

The Grinch's heartwarming journey reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas - being together with loved ones.

When it comes to classic Christmas stories for kids, there are few as memorable as Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Whether it be the original 1957 book or the 1966 animated special that would initialize it in pop culture forever, everyone knows this grouchy Grinch's name. Over the last 60 plus years, the story has been adapted countless times. The character also has been the center of seasonal merchandise for decades. Now, as the summer is coming to an end, Funko has just unveiled their newest How The Grinch Stole Christmas collection.

There are two figures in this latest wave. This would be a Pop! Deluxe figure of the Grinch with his bag slithering down the chimney about to ruin Christmas for Whoville ($29.99 USD) and a two-pack of the Grinch with his full Santa Claus gear and trusted dog, Max, reluctantly dressed up as a reindeer ($23.99). Their designs are based on Seuss’ original art from the book and the boxes are styled after its famous cover. Funko has made many Grinch Pops in the past, but with the amount of festive detail packed into each piece, these two figures would even make the Grinch smile.

The Grinch Always Steals Our Hearts

What makes the Grinch’s story so timeless is its relatable and heartwarming core. As we grow older, the magic of Christmas often feels like it's losing the spark that made us fall in love with this jolly time of the year in the first place. Whether caused by family drama, personal struggles or the outside world, those repressed feelings are expertly baked into Suess’ narrative. As kids, the colorful enthusiasm of Whoville grabs us, but as adults, Grinch’s journey never lets us go. The Grinch hates Christmas because of all the noise, the presents and the singing, but even a bitter soul like him has learned the true meaning of Christmas. That’s being together with the people you love, creating unforgettable memories. It’s stories like the Grinch that defrosts our hearts every December and reminds us that we’re not alone in our unhappiness. You’re never too old to enjoy the wonders of the holiday season. Almost every generation has been told their own version of the Grinch tale. It’s going to be one of those timeless stories that gets passed for many more generations to come.

The 1966 How the Grinch Stole Christmas is currently streaming on Peacock. The Grinch’s new Funko Pops are also up for pre-order on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures will be released next month in September.

