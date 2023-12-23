The Big Picture Dr. Seuss' animated television specials made while he was alive are better than recent adaptations, capturing the artistry of his illustrations and telling the story as is.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, more famously known by his pseudonym Dr. Seuss, revolutionized children's literature and remains one of the most beloved poets, authors, and illustrators of the 20th century. However, adapting his wonderfully strange works into feature-length films has been a struggle, to say the least, with each attempt from the early 2000s up until now, achieving weird meme status at best. This, however, makes the animated television specials made while Seuss was alive age like a fine wine. While they may not all be winners, they're usually leaps and bounds ahead of the more recent versions, starting immediately with the fact that hand-drawn animation is better at capturing the artistry of Dr. Seuss' illustrations, and the shorter runtime means that the story is told as is, rather than needing to add gags and backstory that just aren't needed.

Out of all of these specials, there are two that are considered the best. One is The Lorax, released in 1972, and the other is the 1966 version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Adapted by the legend of animation, Chuck Jones, the latter follows the big green curmudgeon in his misadventures as he tries to ruin the holiday festivities in Whoville.

It's an undeniable Christmas classic, the best adaptation out of the three attempts made, and one of the best performances of Boris Karloff's career. This isn't even mentioning the classic song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," performed by the original Tony the Tiger, Thurl Ravenscroft. It's truly something else when a Christmas special creates a song that solidifies itself into the holiday canon, and this one is one of the biggest earworms of the bunch. Its popularity and acclaim allowed for even more Dr. Seuss television specials, so it may be a shock that it almost didn't happen.

A Hesitant Author and a Large Budget Almost Killed 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

Geisel, and his estate after his passing in 1991, have always been somewhat protective over his work as far as film rights are concerned. Though he may have relaxed in later years, his relationship with the Hollywood system was a rocky one, to say the least. His first and only foray into feature screenwriting was The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T, and he was unimpressed with the level of cuts and meddling that happened in the film's production. He was also rather hesitant to hand over the rights to his work. They were his brain children, and if he believed that Hollywood studios wouldn't get the deeper truths behind his works, I'm inclined to agree with him. However, he did get some experience making cartoons during World War II, and during that time he met Chuck Jones and worked with him on the Private Snafu training shorts. The bond that formed between Jones and Geisel is what allowed the conception of the special, with Geisel putting his trust in his friend and colleague to do his work justice, especially when he was on board as a writer.

Even after Jones got the green light from the author, it wasn't smooth sailing. By the 1960s, animated Christmas specials weren't a new thing. Rankin/Bass's Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer was released in 1964, and A Charlie Brown Christmas was released in 1965. Both are still watched to this day. What was unprecedented was the budget, which equates to $2,676,245.83, more expensive than full seasons of regular children's programming. Needless to say, it was difficult to secure the funding for the project. Jones shopped around for a benefactor until they found a sponsor in The Foundation for Full Service Banks. So, Jones had the funding, as well as Geisel's blessing and involvement. Surely nothing else could go wrong in producing this special, right?

The Grinch Animated Special Had a Fraught Production

Networks messing around with the art people pour their blood, sweat, and tears into is not exclusive to this modern era of streaming services. First, since The Foundation for Full Service Banks were the ones who bankrolled the feature, they expected promotion in the form of opening and closing bumpers. These are now considered lost media, with any attempts at recovering them being struck down, but they were shown in the very first airing of the special on December 18, 1966. Of course, this is incredibly antithetical to the anti-consumerist message of the original story, Chuck Jones himself stated:

“I thought that was very odd because one of the great lines in there is that the Grinch says, ‘Perhaps Christmas doesn’t come from a store,’ I never thought of a banker endorsing that kind of a line. But they overlooked it, so we went ahead and made the picture.”

The banks weren't the only ones presenting this level of shameless corporate greed. Throughout its history of syndication, even on its initial release, the special was cut down to the bare minimum to make way for advertising. Many modern broadcasts, as the special has moved from channel to channel over the years, cut many scenes to make way for ads or new specials. Then, of course, there's the censorship. A cut line from the song is kind of confusing — "you're a Rotter, Mr. Grinch" doesn't feel like a line that'd cause too much scandal. Another moment that's regularly cut is the Grinch watching over children with an evil grin late at night. This, while fair enough, does show that studios have always been hesitant to challenge, or even frighten their audiences.

Rampant holiday consumerism and the greed and apathy of the privileged have always been something of an antagonist for the festive season. Just ask Ebeneezer Scrooge. The core idea of the original tale of the Grinch is that festivity is a state of mind that no amount of Black Friday sales can replace, which is usually the humanist message shown in movies of the genre. The holidays are about people coming together, like how Geisel and Jones came together on a genuine passion project that turned into a classic despite all odds. It's difficult to imagine a world where this special never came to fruition — because, without it, we wouldn't have gotten a canon of short films that properly adapt the greatest children's author of all time.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Peacock.

