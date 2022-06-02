On the surface, the plot of the 1961 film The Innocents is relatively simple. Based on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw, a governess (Deborah Kerr) takes care of two well-behaved children named Flora (Pamela Franklin) and Miles (Martin Stephens) in a desolate manor house called Bly. She begins seeing the ghosts of Bly's former governess and valet – Miss Jessel (Clytie Jessop) and Peter Quint (Peter Wyngarde) – who also took care of the children. They were having a sordid affair right under the noses of the children. The governess becomes convinced that the children are consorting with the ghosts. Her mission is now to rescue her charges from the ghosts' influence by getting them to admit that they are haunted by Miss Jessel and Peter Quint. Meanwhile, the children act as though nothing is the matter.

However, nothing about this story is simple. Though in the end the governess, called Miss Giddens in the film, is convinced she has successfully freed her charges, the novel’s conclusion is not a happy one: Flora is traumatized, and Miles is killed. The Turn of The Screw has been argued over and analyzed incessantly since its publication. The main topics of contention surround how real the ghosts seem. Can the governess’s account be trusted, or is she suffering from some form of insanity that made her the real danger to the children? The screenplay of The Innocents was penned by famous writer Truman Capote and playwright William Archibald, both of whom took the stance that the ghosts in James’ story are real.

However, director Jack Clayton was more interested in preserving the story’s ambiguity, becoming convinced that James intended for there to be more Freudian aspects to the text and reading Freudian literary analysis of The Turn of the Screw. This reading allowed for more of the sexual undertones of the novel to be explored, and Capote agreed to work Freudian analysis into the script. Even before the film was made, The Innocents was primed to be an exercise in ambiguity. But how did Clayton and company pull off their impressive balancing act?

Image via 20th Century Fox

The camera itself is on Miss Giddens’ side with regard to the ghosts. It never winks at the audience by showing her gaping at thin air; rather, when she sees Miss Jessel or Peter Quint, and other characters claim not to, the ghosts are on screen. From the camera’s perspective, the ghosts are there – they exist, and the other characters, in denying their presence, could very well be seeing them as well and lying about it. However, presenting the governess’s logic as it’s described in the book provides evidence both for and against her. Without the self-justification of a first-person narrative, her outwardly visible anxiety, increasing paranoia, and tendency to jump to elaborate conclusions become increasingly obvious. However, the film plays up the children’s creepiness enough so that her theory that they are haunted seems as though it might just be possible. Occasional actions, though often under the guise of play, could be read as malevolent.

Similarly, much of the children’s dialogue, upon consideration, has the potential to sound just as threatening as it does innocent, and part of deciding whether the governess herself is innocent lies in the way one interprets the intent behind the words and actions of the children. Additionally, when the governess questions the children about their former caretakers, or about the ghosts, the children will pretend not to have heard her question or, with their dialogue and questioning, throw Miss Giddens off. They seem actively determined not to engage in these subjects of conversation in which she is most interested.

Looking at it through the lens of Freudian analysis, perhaps the most significant way in which the film preserves The Turn of the Screw’s ambiguity is in the way it visually depicts the book’s psychosexual subtext. The movie maintains the book’s subtlety with this aspect of the story; however, it’s clear something is not quite right when a ten-year-old boy is sharing passionate mouth kisses with his adult caretaker. In this Freudian interpretation, the governess suffers from mania due to intense sexual repression. Through an overly excitable imagination projects her intangible fears into a visible antagonist she can defeat — this visible antagonist being the ghosts.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The governess speaks about her family both in the book and in the film. She mentions that her father is a strict minister and that she grew up in a small, gossipy, highly religious environment. Her family home (which she lived in right up to being hired as a governess and moving to Bly) was small – in the film’s words, “too small for secrets.” So much of this adaptation’s success is due to Deborah Kerr’s portrayal of Miss Giddens – she is incredibly prim, very proper, but at the same time embodies a cavernous sexual starvation. Away from home for the first time, she is tasked with sole responsibility for two children in the middle of nowhere. The children themselves, as the film shows, are so angelic and well-mannered. Perhaps too angelic.

This fear that their pure exterior hides something more devious underneath occurs first with Miles’s expulsion, which Flora seems to have had an almost clairvoyant foreknowledge of. Flora’s ability to predict Miles’s early homecoming remains unexplained and contributes to Miss Giddens’ impression that there is something preternatural about the children. But Miles’ expulsion is even more disturbing: when Miss Giddens receives the letter that he’s been expelled from school, it gives no reason for his expulsion except that he is “an injury to the others.” Miss Giddens kindly tells the housekeeper Mrs. Grose (Megs Jenkins) that she likes a boy with spirit “but not to the degree to contaminate...to corrupt.” Mrs. Grose laughs and asks, “Oh, miss, are you afraid he’ll corrupt you?” The question answers itself, and as soon as Miss Giddens meets Miles, she incessantly searches for some sign that might answer why this seemingly angelic boy was deemed dangerous to his fellow students.

Miss Giddens is simultaneously obsessed with protecting the children’s purity, and with the possibility that it has already been tampered with – a possibility that first rears its ugly head with the unknown reason for Miles’ expulsion. However, her conversation with Mrs. Grose shows that it is not just their purity she is so intent on salvaging: it is also her own. In her desire to find a reason why the well-behaved Miles could have been expelled is her eagerness to discover the nature of the corrupting influence near to her: after all, Miles (though oddly mature) is, on the surface, as charming as his sister. She, therefore, latches onto Miss Grose’s account of the malicious, sexually obscene Quint, whom Miles supposedly looked up to. From then, she deliberately interprets many of Miles’s actions and behavior as proof of a narrative in which he is in thrall to Quint’s ghost. This gives her a concrete “corrupter” from which she can save both Miles and herself.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The same is true for Flora. Part of what makes Peter Quint and Miss Jessel so horrifying to Miss Giddens is their unbridled sexuality. Quint, according to Mrs. Grose, seduced Miss Jessel. In a way, Miss Jessel becomes a potential parallel to Miss Giddens: she succumbed to the debauchery that Miss Giddens is so afraid of. Mrs. Grose says that Peter Quint and Miss Jessel would use every room in the house, even by daylight, while carrying out their physical relationship, and implies that the children saw them together. If Miles has been subject to a corrupting influence, surely Flora has been as well; he by the valet, she by the governess. Miss Giddens’ theory of how the couple uses Miles and Flora in the afterlife also adheres to these implications of sexual abuse: she becomes convinced that they wish to possess the children to continue their physical relationship. Miss Giddens takes an earnest, almost zealous approach in not only caring for but protecting her charges. However, instead of having to grapple with past sexual abuse and its continued effect on the children, she externalizes these psychological horrors into a visible entity with which to contend.

The children's strange behavior in The Innocents could be the result of communion with ghosts. However, Miles’ behavior especially shows signs of sexual abuse. He is overly sexual, flirting, flattering, and eyeing his governess in a way that is disturbing for a child his age. While wandering the halls in her nightgown, Miss Giddens hears Miss Jessel’s voice begging to be kissed – presumably by Quint. She then hears a voiceover of Miles protesting, “You’re hurting me." Next comes the voice of Miss Jessel saying that the children are watching, then “knock before you enter” – first uttered by Peter Quint, then repeated louder and louder, with Quint’s voice joined by Miles’. We already know that the children watched Quint and Miss Jessel’s sexual relationship; the disturbing question is, were they ever involved?

The Innocents employs atmospheric dream sequences to show the intersection of information, imagination, and desire in Miss Giddens’ unconscious mind, suggesting that she seems to think so: an adult’s hand reaches forward and takes the hand of a child, and Peter Quint guides Miles into a room in which Flora and Miss Jessel are dancing. Later in the movie, when Miss Giddens tucks Miles into bed after he’s increased her paranoia by going walking at night in the garden for seemingly no reason, he tells her to kiss him good night and kisses her on the lips. More disturbingly, she doesn’t draw back: the kiss is uncomfortably long. She wants to protect the children’s purity and her own, but her own sexual hunger ultimately gets in the way of both endeavors. It becomes even more important after this incident that it is not Miles who does these debauched things, but Quint, who is corrupting and possessing Miles.

Image via 20th Century Fox

To Miss Giddens, Flora’s extreme reaction to being pressured to look at and acknowledge Miss Jessel’s apparition, complete with “obscenities” she later screams throughout the night, is proof of her possession; however, it could also be a reaction to trauma, and the foul language could have been learned from Miss Jessel and Quint. The same goes for Miles when Miss Giddens tries to force him to admit he’s meeting Quint: “You’re insane!...He’s dead!” Miles screams. While Miss Giddens tells him that Quint’s ghost is present and enjoins him to look, he desperately insists Quint is dead; finally, Miles looks around frantically, crying, “Where? Where, you devil? Where?” Before he collapses and dies. The line “You devil” is another point of ambiguity – is this referring to Miss Giddens or to Quint? If the latter, it could further indicate possible abuse at Quint's hands.

No one reading of The Innocents is objectively right, nor does the film make any claim to this effect. In the end, the audience is a jury whose role is to determine the governess’s guilt or innocence based on the evidence the movie has provided. Though this article shows how the film uses Freudian analysis primarily with the assumption that this analysis supports the argument for the governess’s insanity, there is yet another possibility: both that the ghosts are real, and that the woman and children interacting with them are deeply troubled; that psychological torment exists in tandem with genuine experiences of the supernatural. Again, this is not necessarily the correct interpretation either. Truman Capote was a firm believer in the ghosts' validity, and William Archibald also believed in the governess' sanity. But the beauty of The Innocents is how much material it provides for reflection and analysis, just like its source material. In the end, what makes both the film and the text such an effective ghost story is that there’s no interpretation of the narrative which it isn't horrifying.

Oleńka Wellisz

