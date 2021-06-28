The Bush Administration was a very complicated era of political conflict that unfortunately inspired a lot of really boring movies. While exceptions like The Hurt Locker and Vice were able to successfully discuss topical issues and apply their directors’ stylistic strengths, many supposedly “important films” like Truth, The Yellow Birds, Shock and Awe, and W. danced around the relevant issues, unwilling to criticize the system in ways that could be perceived as unpatriotic. They also play out with all the dramatic tension of a poorly researched summary.

The Mauritanian is a rare recent example that manages to directly depict the reality of American militarism and mishandling of justice instead of just focusing on backroom conspiracies. Released as a last minute awards contender in February by STXfilms, it tells the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim), who was detained and tortured in Guantanamo Bay for fourteen years without being officially charged. Adapted from Slahi’s 2015 memoir Guantánamo Diary, the film succeeds where others failed because it illustrates the atrocities committed by the American government from the perspective of someone who isn’t an American.

Not only is seeing a non-American’s experience more effective in criticizing the broader impact of U.S. policies, it’s also just more interesting as a story. One of the reasons legal dramas like Lions For Lambs have been unsuccessful is they’re mostly devoted to moderate characters with little personal stakes piecing together clues that eventually lead them down the rabbit hole of the larger conflict at play. The Mauritanian shows in grim detail all the realities those films only list as line items. Slahi is tormented and waterboarded, cut off from his family, and has only limited conversations with other prisoners who float in and out of the film on their way to ambiguous fates. He’s not an abstract concept on a piece of paper.

The first 20-30 minutes proceed in a procedural nature, as defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her new assistant Teri Duncan (Shailiene Woodley) learn about the case of the man identified by legal authorities as a recruiter behind the 9/11 attacks. Their first interactions with Slahi hold on to some tension regarding whether he had any involvement, but shifts gears fairly quickly to establish what exactly his daily experience looks like. It’s precisely this moment, when the film shifts to Slahi’s point of view, that it becomes captivating.

Not only does this make the story more personal, but it serves as the perfect starmaking vehicle for Tahar Rahim. The film doesn’t attempt to present Slahi in a way that might be more “palatable” to mainstream audiences by making him overtly idiosyncratic or bloating the story with sentimental flashbacks that are unnecessary to the larger narrative. Rahim simply plays Slahi as a mannered gentleman whose initial skepticism towards his legal defense team is completely understandable. His introduction to Hollander and Duncan is a masterclass of an understated performance; the reservations Rahim has about engaging in small chat or eating a McDonald’s meal he’s offered speak to his polite nature, but they also reveal his terror at trusting anything he hears based on the amount of misinformation he’s been given about his detainment.

In fact, it’s this more streamlined, formalistic approach that works in The Mauritanian’s favor early on as it gradually reveals its protagonist. The first act of the film focuses on the American characters in an ambulatory manner which nonetheless establishes critical details about the case. The film itself grows more cinematic when it reverts to Rahim, as his isolation makes the story intimate and presents opportunities for dynamic framing and direction. The sequences towards the end of the film that depict his psychological torture are hypnotic, featuring disorienting flashing visuals and experimental nonlinear insertions as Slahi’s stamina depletes. These moments are horrific as standalone scenes, and the attention to specific details from Slahi’s memoir make them even more terrifying.

However, stylistic distinctions only pay off for a film with a clear message if they’re told from the right perspective. War Dogs, a film touching on the same era, features bold directorial choices such as the insertion of broad comedy and some inspired needle drops. Unfortunately, the film itself limits its own potential because it's strictly anchored to the perspective of the Miles Teller character, and attempting to transform a war criminal into the anti-hero of a dark comedy doesn’t really work if the film isn’t revealing any new or shocking information to recontextualize their actions. The Mauritanian’s more surrealistic and nonlinear elements are focused, with the decision to include these deviations all made in service of the story’s intent.

Making Slahi the center of the narrative also makes the American characters more interesting as a result, as their distinguishing characteristics are more noticeably upended. Hollander at first occupies the “unflinching dedication to the Constitution” ideological mouthpiece role that would generally lead a film like this. Hollander’s own naivete is revealed when she uses her principles to mask the inherent advantages she has, as Slahi calls her out for defending a system that allows the torture policies to proceed covertly.

Similarly, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch initially appears to be the “tried and true patriot” that would eventually reveal himself to be a sinister caricature of a villain. It’s way more interesting to see that expectation subverted as Couch questions his own patriotism, and becomes an ally of Hollander and Slahi in the process.

Even the smaller roles are excellently handled. Zachary Levi’s Neil Buckland may be a composite of various authority figures, but casting Levi as a blowhard frat boy with serious clout is interesting, and it identifies how flawed the justice hierarchy is if a doofus like this has control over countless lives. Each character is compelling, but their inclusion within the story is squarely framed by how it impacts Slahi.

Footage of the real Slahi is played throughout the credits, and what’s remarkable isn’t that Rahim looks and sounds just like him, but that he captures the same optimism, charisma, and triumphant human spirit. This footage is heartbreaking, and the subsequent text and footage that appears explaining his eventual release are more impactful because they’re about someone we feel that we know, not someone we were told is important.

A lesser film would aim to summarize various situations using turgid characters that only funnel information. The Mauritanian shows that telling an individualistic story from an underserved perspective is more effective as a cautionary tale, and it makes for a more engaging and thoughtful film.

