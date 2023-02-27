Earlier today, Prime Video released a set of teaser images from the long-in-the-works sci-fi series Citadel as the starry series draws closer to a release. Keen-eyed viewers may have noticed some peculiarities in one of the images shared, however. The shot of Richard Madden looking at a screen full of information on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' character Nadia Sinh contains a QR code that leads users down a rabbit hole that ends in a secret teaser for the series.

In order to "connect to the mainframe" of the Citadel network, viewers will first have to scan the QR code which leads to Instagram. There, users will be prompted to connect to the mainframe by tapping on a message in the DMs of Citadel's account. After the account "authenticates your credentials," it will prompt you for a password which can also be found on the same image. Entering it will grant you Tier 1 access and unlock the teaser which the account will send shortly after, along with the message "EVERYTHING YOU KNOW IS A LIE."

The teaser itself is brief, kicking off with a trippy shot of Stanley Tucci's character repeating the same line from the Citadel Instagram account. He continues on, adding, "What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel," all while tense action shots from the series play in the background. It sets up a mind-bending ride that mixes elements of both spy thrillers and action films. More importantly, the teaser also reveals that a full trailer for Citadel is due to arrive on March 1, meaning we'll soon learn more about the sci-fi spy thriller soon.

Everything We Know So Far About Citadel

Tucci's final line relates directly to the in-universe Citadel spy organization which Agents Kane (Madden) and Sinh were a part of before having their memories wiped. The series is set to follow the two as they try to pick up the pieces and remember all they've forgotten. It's the intervention of Tucci's character, Bernard Orlick, that helps get the two on track to return to the independent spy organization in order to stop Manticore, a powerful entity hell-bent on instituting a new world order. Lesley Manville is also on board the series as the cunning British ambassador to the U.S. Dahlia Archer while Nikki Amuka-Bird, Timothy Busfield, and Roland Møller round out the cast.

Prime Video is going all-in on Citadel which is created by Patrick Moran along with Anthony and Joe Russo with David Weil as showrunner. The project has quickly ballooned into one of the most expensive in television, costing over $250 million due to massive creative overhauls and re-shoots. Citadel is the keystone to a wider plan for the streamer, acting as a "mothership" series to what will eventually be numerous spinoffs in the same universe. Already, one spinoff is currently in production in Italy starring Matilda De Angelis with more planned for India and Mexico.

Citadel premieres two episodes on Prime Video on April 28 with more episodes released weekly on Fridays through May 26. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage when the trailer drops on March 1.