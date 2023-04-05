In an interview with Collider during the Toronto International Film Festival, director Daniel Goldhaber told our own Perri Nemiroff that How to Blow Up a Pipeline was pretty thorough, and taught audiences “in pretty exciting detail” how to build bombs. Now, an exclusive clip from the movie confirms the director's statement, and we can share this clip with you.

In the clip, protagonist Michael (Forrest Goodluck) is in a pretty bad moment after getting into what seems like it was a fist fight. Then he’s offered a job at a convenience store by his friend, who also says Michael can stay at the store’s garage for a while. Luckily for Michael, the store has the ingredients he needs in order to start some experiments.

Trial and Error Are Key to Building Bombs, Michael Learns

Michael is dedicated to perfecting the homemade bond craft, and also sharing his experience online so other people can do it, which is why he records his attempts. First, he tries to do a homemade blasting cap with cheap materials – which doesn’t have the best result. Then, he moves on to what he thinks will be a decisive development in bomb-making. However, the turning point comes in form of text messages, when Xochitl (Ariela Barer) sends him a text message with a tempting invitation.

Image via NEON

RELATED: 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' Trailer Shows Climate Activists Taking Matters Into Their Own Hands

How to Blow Up a Pipeline tells exactly the story that the title describes. Different from most adaptations, the screenplay is based on a manifesto by climate activist Andreas Malm. In both the story and the manifesto, activists decide to take matters into their own hands when they realize that big companies are hardly making any significant move in order to take action against climate change.

On the screen, the manifesto gets heist movie elements to make it more exciting for audiences. According to reviews from critics who managed to get early screenings in film festivals, that greatly works in How To Blow Up a Pipeline’s advantage, with Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson calling it “incendiary,” but underscoring in his review that the movie never loses sight of the characters’ humanity.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline is directed by Daniel Goldhaber, who previously helmed disturbing thriller CAM. Goldhaber co-writes the screenplay with star Ariela Barer and Jordan Sjol (CAM). The cast features Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner and Jake Weary,

How to Blow Up a Pipeline premieres in theaters on April 7. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: