The trailer for the upcoming heist film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, has just dropped.

Inspired by the book of the same name by Andreas Malm, the film from Daniel Goldhaber tracks the exploits of a group of young climate change activists who decide to take matters in their own hands when the law won't punish those contributing to the climate crisis, and in doing so, set off to blow up a West Texas oil pipeline.

The new trailer follows the group of activists as they decide to band together and protest the pipeline wrecking havoc on the environment. Together, they band together, each bringing their own skill set to the table as they race against the clock to blow up the pipeline without causing further damage to the surrounding environment.

Speaking with Collider's own Perri Nemikoff at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film had its world premiere, Goldhaber explained the process he went through in adapting Malm's work for the screen:

“The movie is based on a manifesto by climate activist Andreas Malm, who basically writes about the fact that every single social justice movement in history has, at the very least, been predicated on the destruction of property, and that climate change poses an existential threat to human life on Earth and is kind of questioning whether or not property destruction is necessary to move away from fossil fuels and preserve human civilization and society as we know it, and so we adapted these ideas. The book has no story. It's just kind of political theory. We adapted these ideas into essentially a heist thriller film about young climate activists who blow up an oil pipeline in rural Texas. The movie kind of walks you through, in pretty exacting detail, how they build the bombs and how they do it and in kind of classic heist fashion, they have a very complex and exciting plan.”

Collider's Chase Hutchison, in a review of the film, described it as a "magnificent manifesto adaptation", and a "riveting tapestry of the plight facing the modern climate justice movement", giving the film an A rating. The film is currently sitting at 100% positive on Rotten Tomatoes, an indicator that it may well be worth your time.

The film stars Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner and Jake Weary, with a script by Barer, Jordan Sjol, and Goldhabar.

You can check out the brand new trailer for How to Blow Up a Pipeline, as well as the official synopsis down below:

HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE follows a crew of young environmental activists who execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in a taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of direct action as climate activism.