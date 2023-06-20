Have you gradually gotten exhausted with the endless barrage of content on Netflix? Or perhaps their ban on password-sharing was reprehensible in your eyes? Perhaps, you want to end your subscription for another reason altogether. The possibilities are endless. But ultimately, you want to end your subscription, but maybe you're unsure how. Well, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a step-by-step guide to answer your questions regarding ending your Netflix subscription below.

How To Cancel Your Netflix Subscription

Though daunting, the process is easy as pie. With the following steps, canceling your membership should be fairly easy.

Log in to your Netflix Account online or on the mobile app Select the drop-down menu in the top right corner of your screen (or click your user icon on the app) On the drop-down menu, there should be a tab that says 'Account.' Select 'Account' from the list to access account management. There will be a giant 'Cancel Membership' button to click just below the 'Membership & Billing' section. It's pretty hard to miss. Lastly, click 'Finish Cancelation' to confirm the end of your subscription.

What Are The Best Netflix Alternatives?

Although some of the best Netflix movies and original series will no longer be available at the click of your remote, there are still many options at your disposal. Say goodbye to the days of Stranger Things and Bridgerton, and say hello to equally worthy streaming services like Max, Paramount+, or Prime Video, all of whom boast vast libraries of content much like their competitor Netflix. There are so many excellent streaming options out there in 2023. Here are the best ones:

The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Bundle

While a basic ad-free Netflix membership costs $9.99 per month, allowing for only a single screen to be streaming Netflix at any given time (no passwords shared), the cost still adds up. At just $4 more, you can get access to Hulu and ESPN+ as well as Disney+ with the Disney+ bundle.

This is likely the best option if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck. For $13.99 a month with ads or $19.99 without, you can get access to the latest Marvel shows, Hulu Originals, Star Wars shows, football games, and more

Apple TV+

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

If you're looking for both an excellent content library and a budget-friendly streaming service, look no further than Apple TV+. It's one of the cheapest services currently available. With a free 7-day trial, you can test it out and afterward only pay $6.99 a month. There is also a deal going on that grants those who purchase an Apple device the option to get three months of the service for free.

Although Apple TV+'s content library isn't as massive as Netflix, it has some of the best, most beloved original shows, like the incredibly popular Ted Lasso. Its movies are pretty great, too. Its original film, CODA, won best picture at the Academy Awards in 2022.

Max

While it's still in the early days of the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, there is without a doubt that Max has one of the best content libraries around, and it's sure to be a bang for your buck. With prestige television like Succession to blockbuster movie franchises Harry Potter to reality tv fixings like 90 Day Fiancé, Max has the range. You can get the base subscription with ads for $9.99 or the ad-free version for $15.99 monthly. On the Ultimate Ad-Free tier, at $19.99 per month, you can access 4k HD streaming and Dolby Atmos audio. Not only that, but it also grants users the ability to download 100 titles for offline viewing as well as stream on four devices at once.