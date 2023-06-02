Netflix is going through significant changes, particularly when it comes to passwords. As of May 23, the days of password sharing on one of the world's biggest streaming services are no more. Netflix has rolled out a contentious crackdown that limits accounts to a single household, charging users an additional fee of $7.99 if subscribers wish to share their access with anyone outside their home.

Given all this, it's perhaps more important than ever to know how to change your Netflix password. With the consequences of unchecked sharing in streamer's new program being quite severe, the already important task of making your account secure should be top of mind for users. Though Netflix has a system in place to block password sharing of accounts, the company could respond to any attempts to circumvent it without paying the $7.99 by banning your account outright. Someone stealing your password, hacking your account, or just having access when they shouldn't (like, say, an old ex), could create a nasty situation fo you.

So, should you wish to up your account security amidst all this, here is how you can change your Netflix password.

How Do I Change My Netflix Password?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

If you're wondering how to change passwords on Netflix, there are three effective methods to change Netflix passwords. Passwords can be changed via email, text message, and billing information associated with your Netflix account. Those who wish to know "How to change Netflix password on phone" will be delighted to hear that these processes can be done from both a smartphone and a computer. To find out how to utilize each method, simply read below.

How Do I Change My Netflix Password via Email?

Image via Netflix

The easiest way to change your Netflix password is to use the same email used to sign up for the service. Simply head to netflix.com/loginhelp, select the "Email" option, and enter the email connected to your account. Once you follow all the required steps, you should receive an email from Netflix within only a few minutes.

The email will provide a link with instructions to make a brand-new password for your account. The email's link will expire after 24 hours. In the unlikely event that you don't receive an email from Netflix after following all the steps, then be sure to check your spam folder, double-check for any typos, and resubmit using the above link. If that still doesn't work, contact Netflix Support directly.

How Do I Change My Netflix Password via Test Message?

Image via Netflix

Your Netflix password can also be reset via test message and SMS, though this requires your mobile phone number to be connected to your account. To do this, visit netflix.com/loginhelp, select "Text Message," enter the phone number connected to your account, and select "Text Me." You should then get a text passage from Netflix containing a code and instructions to change your Netflix password. The code will expire after 20 minutes. Again, this requires that you already have a phone number connected to your account, so if you don't get a text message, it's possible that your phone number is not connected.

How Do I Reset My Netflix Account via Billing Information

Image Via Netflix

If you happen to forget the email and the phone number connected to your Netflix account, there is, thankfully, a third option to both recover your account and reset your password by looking up your billing information. To do this, visit netflix.com/loginhelp, select "I don't remember my email or phone", enter the first and last name on your account, enter the credit or debit card used for your account, and select "Find Account". This will recover any sign-in information and allow for a change in passwords. Keep in mind that this option is not available in every region.

How Do I Use Netflix When I'm Not at Home?

While it was initially reported that Netflix's new password crack-down would affect people who are traveling away from home, we now know that it doesn't affect accounts for when they're mobile, such as going out of town for business or vacation. So to answer your question, yes, you'll still be able to use your Netflix password away from home.

How to Kick Someone Off Netflix Without Changing Your Password

If the reason you searched "How to change Netflix password" was because someone logged into your account without your permission, you may be surprised to learn that you can now kick someone off of your account without changing your password. If you notice your account is being used by someone you don't want to be online, you can head to the "Managing Access and Devices" tab in the settings. From there, Netflix will display every device that is currently logged into Netflix, and you can terminate the devices access to the service from there.