The teenage rom-com, although a genre not as hot as it once was, still demands attention. From the late-90s classic 10 Things I Hate About You to the iconic Mean Girls and the more recent Rye Lane, time and time again another helping of relatable angst and endearing romance proves to be the best medicine, with Amazon's next offering looking to claim rom-com classic status. Starring a plethora of young, talented actors each with credits including the likes of Heartstopper, Cobra Kai, and Bridgerton, and with a director at the helm with a vast array of experience in his back pocket, the upcoming How to Date Billy Walsh has caught the attention of many a rom-com fan, not least since the release of a tantalizing new trailer. So, with that in mind, and with the movie now closer than ever, here is everything we know about How to Date Billy Walsh.

Image via Prime Video

The official release date for How to Date Billy Walsh is Friday, April 5, 2024. This comes after the initially slated release date of September 8, 2023, was delayed.

How To Date Billy Walsh (2024) Follows a pair of childhood friends: Amelia and Archie. Archie has always kept his love for her a secret, but just as he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls for Billy Walsh, the new transfer student. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Alex Pillai Cast Lucy Punch , Nick Frost , Guz Khan , Tanner Buchanan , Kunal Nayyar , Charithra Chandran Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Greer Ellison , Alexander J. Farrell Studio(s) Future Artists Entertainment Distributor(s) Prime Video

How to Date Billy Walsh will be exclusively available to stream on Prime, adding the movie to the excellent list of indulgent options the streamer already has this April. To find out more about how you can get your Prime subscription in time for the release of How to Date Billy Walsh, check out the handy link below.

Amazon Prime Membership Information

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Excitingly, yes! The official trailer for How to Date Billy Walsh was released on March 19, and you can watch it above. Taking place against the gorgeous British countryside backdrop, this trailer promises a checklist of all the best aspects of the high school rom-com sub-genre. From the 'never-been-kissed' subplot to the outrageously sculpted dreamboat and even a little pinch of Nick Frost for good measure, there is perhaps nothing that How to Date Billy Walsh doesn't have. Awkward, funny, and oh-so relatable, this trailer certainly makes the movie look unmissable for anyone with even a slither of interest in this genre.

Close

The cast for this British high-school romance is littered with talented young performers, not least the titular Billy Walsh, played by touted future star Tanner Buchanan. Although just 25 years old, Buchanan has already made quite the splash in his on-screen career, with performances in the likes of Designated Survivor, The Fosters, and Girl Meets World earning him plenty of admirers. However, it is perhaps his portrayal of Robby Keene in the hit series Cobra Kai that he is most fondly remembered for to date.

Joining Buchanan in leading How to Date Billy Walsh are both Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran, who play best friends Archie and Amelia, respectively. Although his filmography is short, Croft has already proven his ability in the British rom-com genre thanks to his portrayal of Ben Hope in Netflix giant Heartstopper. Charithra Chandran has too proven her talents in another romantic Netflix franchise in the shape of Bridgerton, with the 27-year-old playing the role of Edwina Sharma for eight episodes. Speaking about her upcoming starring turn in How to Date Billy Walsh to Porter, Chandran said:

"I’m excited to play a character that is Edwina’s polar opposite. Amelia is boisterous, loud, ungraceful and a bit of a menace. I’m looking forward to being in a movie where people are going to laugh a lot. We are living in such a jaded world right now and almost everything is polarizing, so I think, for me, while film and television has always been an environment that can be subversive and political, it also encourages people to come together, watch something and be entertained. How to Date Billy Walsh really feels like that – a film that everyone can come together and enjoy.”

Joining this trio in the How to Date Billy Walsh ensemble are the likes of newcomer Daisy Jelley as Amber, Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead), Guz Khan (Army Of Thieves), and Lucy Punch (Motherland).

Image via Prime Video

Simply put, How to Date Billy Walsh is a quintessentially teenage rom-com. Friends since they were young, the now-adolescent Archie and Amelia seem inseparable, with their unrivaled friendship the source of both of their happiness. However, in a twist absolutely everyone saw coming, and delightfully so, Archie has been madly in love with Amelia for as long as he can remember. Alas, the end of school and, therefore, their childhood is on the horizon, so Archie knows he must soon pluck up the courage and declare his feelings, fearing they may never be spoken.

However, just as the moment feels ready to arrive, so does a brand-new exchange student in the form of American heartthrob Billy Walsh. Amelia quickly develops a pulsating crush on Billy, leaving Archie feeling like his life is over. Not one to give up, Archie plots, plans, and schemes to try and win her back and keep the pair apart. Will his plans work, or will he push the two closer together and risk his own lifelong friendship in the process?

Image via Prime Video

Veteran director Alex Pillai is the director of How to Date Billy Walsh, with his experience working on the likes of Bridgerton, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, making him a safe pair of hands in charge of this project. Both Greer Ellison and Alexander J. Farrell have penned the movie, with executive producers on the film including the likes of Merlin Merton, Sebastian Street, and Piers Tempest. Music for the project has been provided by Rob Lord, with cinematographer Hamish Doyne-Ditmas taking charge behind the camera. The upcoming teen romance was filmed in the beautiful city of York, England, which has also hosted Bridgerton on many occasions.