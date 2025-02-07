In this golden age of streamers, there's a surplus of television shows to watch. But because there are so many options, sometimes truly stellar shows fly under the radar. Not all series get a chance to find and grow their audience, but that doesn't mean that there aren't shows that deserve it. Natasha Rothwell created and stars in the fantastic comedy series, How To Die Alone. But even with positive reviews and some awards under its belt, Hulu just announced that it won't be pursuing a second season. Here's a rundown of why that's a giant mistake.

Natasha Rothwell Created a Unique, Underrated Comedy With 'How To Die Alone'

The series follows Mel (Rothwell), a depressed Black woman who works at JFK airport but is ironically afraid to fly. Her fear is a metaphor for how Mel lives her life; she's stuck in depressing circumstances because she's too afraid to take a risk and move forward. Mel is leery of trusting others and has pretty low self-esteem, which means that she's single, lonely, and stuck in a job with no future. Although she has some wonderful friends (played by Conrad Ricamora and KeiLyn Durrel Jones), Mel longs for a meaningful relationship with someone like her ex, Alex (Jocko Sims). When a near-death experience occurs on her birthday (thanks to some rickety IKEA-esque furniture and crab rangoon), Mel experiences the wake-up call she needs to turn her life around. But as hard as she tries, Mel seems to attract bad luck, and these situations make for a compelling and hilarious look at a woman's quest to find her own voice.

Although the series has tons of good qualities (the airport alone creates plenty of opportunities for humor), it is truly a must-watch simply for Rothwell's performance. She portrays Mel as completely relatable; we all know someone who just can't seem to get their life together. Rothwell has written Mel as a protagonist who can't get out of her own way but who is still easy to root for because of her kind heart and self-deprecating wisecracks. Instead of sticking to a traditional comedy formula, How To Die Alone stands out for its originality and its ability to find humor in all kinds of human experiences. Collider's Taylor Gates called the series "one of the most joyful, honest, and hopeful shows of the year," adding, "it's also the type of heartwarming series we could use more of now and always." Because of Rothwell's ability to demonstrate vulnerability and strength, the series is a captivating (and continuously funny) ride.

'How To Die Alone' Should Get a Season 2