The Big Picture Conrad Ricamora's character in How to Die Alone subverts the gay best friend stereotype, getting depth and a fully realized arc.

Ricamora reveals working with Natasha Rothwell was on his vision board and discusses forming a friendship throughout filming.

Ricamora hopes to explore more about Rory's true desire to belong in a potential Season 2.

Conrad Ricamora has the range. From playing computer hacker Oliver in the thrilling legal drama How to Get Away with Murder to lawyer Will in the groundbreaking rom-com Fire Island to even Honest Abe himself on Broadway in the hysterical Oh, Mary!, his resume is diverse. But even so, one thing remains consistent throughout — the high caliber of his performances. And I’m pleased to report that his newest project, How to Die Alone, is no different.

Created by and starring the brilliant Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone centers on an insecure woman named Mel (Rothwell), who spends her days working at the airport and her nights eating Thai food alone on her couch. After a near-death experience, however, she decides to stop being scared and start living her life to the fullest — something that causes some unexpected tension with her co-worker and partner in crime, Rory (Ricamora), a commitment-phobic trust fund baby. Though Rory is gay and Mel’s best friend, his character extends far beyond the “gay best friend” stereotype that plagues most sitcoms. Thanks to both the strength of the writing and Ricamora’s performance, Rory is a fleshed-out character full of humor and depth alike.

Collider got a chance to speak to Ricamora about subverting the trope, shooting the show’s most intense (and hilarious) scenes, what he would love to see in Season 2, and why he keeps going back to the theater.

‘How to Die Alone’s Conrad Ricamora Talks Working With Natasha Rothwell

COLLIDER: I absolutely love the show and absolutely love your character, but I have to know: How to Die Alone, How to Get Away with Murder — do you only sign on to projects that promise to teach people how to do things?

CONRAD RICAMORA: Listen, if it enables me to work with people like Viola Davis and Natasha Rothwell, then absolutely yes — sign me up for my next “how to” show. I feel like it's an embarrassment of riches for me to now be a part of this project, working with somebody who I've admired and honestly was on my vision board for years. So yeah, I will gladly do another “how to.” HGTV, you can find me.

Property Brothers, step aside.

Yeah!

As a queer person myself, I feel like it's so nice to see a gay best friend who isn't just the gay best friend. Can you talk about subverting that trope on the show? I found that really refreshing.

As an out gay actor, I, of course, get so many things that are sent to me that are like the gay best friend where it's like, I have to just say, “We're going on shopping trips!” So it's nice to be able to play somebody who cares about his own appearance and fashion but not in the stereotypically gay male way. It's nice to play somebody who is a little bit rocker and edgy.

The show is obviously hilarious, but there are a lot of meaty scenes, too. The fight scenes between Melissa and Rory are so brutal to the point where I think I literally said, “Ouch” out loud at one point. What was it like to film those more intense scenes with Natasha?

Not great. [Laughs] Because I love Natasha so much. I've only known her now for about two years, but I feel like I’ve known her my whole life, and she's become such a good friend that to fight with somebody that you truly love does not feel good. But I also think it's such an important and honest story that doesn't get told all a lot — when you are friends with somebody because you can console each other and you're in a period in your life where you are taking solace in a friend. And then, when you start to try to change your life, those friendships can get strained, and you start realizing sometimes that those friendships are holding you back. Navigating that growth with a friend is really painful sometimes, and you have to be honest — you have to say the thing that, no, you don't want to say to that friend, and that friend has to say the thing that they don't want to say to you as well. And hopefully, you can and your friendship survives, but it doesn't always. I think Natasha does a beautiful job of portraying that strain that friendships — really deep friendships — go through.

Conrad Ricamora Will Never Walk Through the Airport the Same Way Again After ‘How to Die Alone’

Image via Hulu

On a little bit of a lighter note, the $4,000 ham scene is so hysterical. How much did you know about the wild things that airport security confiscates before filming this?

Oh, I didn't know anything about the airport. That's the thing I was talking to somebody about earlier — I will never go through an airport the same way again because I feel like I know so much more about what it takes to run an airport. And when we are all at airports, we are rushing toward our destination, we're stressed, and we don't ever take in the people that are working there in various capacities. It is a whole city unto itself. I had no idea about the investment hams that are stashed away, but it makes sense because people are crazy. [Laughs] People will try to bring all kinds of things through the airport — emotional support peacock, you name it.

There are so many funny moments of the show, and I can only imagine there was a lot of laughter on set and probably a lot of bloops that I hopefully eventually get to see. But was there either a line or a scene that you found the hardest to get through with a straight face?

Oh, well you brought up investment ham, and I have to say, we started making up songs to popular songs throughout history set to investment ham. I remember we, for a while, were singing Prince's “Purple Rain” but singing it to “Investment Ham.” [Demonstrating to the tune of the song] Investment ham.

I need a full album.

Yeah, so that was my favorite. That's my favorite takeaway from that moment.

Conrad Ricamora Shares His Hopes for a Potential ‘How to Die Alone’ Season 2

Image via Hulu

That's incredible. I love the coworker relationships and, obviously, the friendship at the core, but you also get your own little romantic plot as well with Bicoastal Bae, and I feel like it is a real highlight of the show, too. I'm curious — what do you hope to see for them if and when we get a Season 2?

I loved working with Glenn Fleary, who plays Bicoastal Bae Ben. I think one of the things I love about the way that Natasha has written Rory is that what he's saying isn't necessarily what he wants on the inside. And so we meet him, and he's bragging about being able to have casual sex with no feelings attached, but I think what he truly wants is to feel like he belongs and to feel like he's seen — especially as an Asian boy who was adopted by a rich Upper East Side white family, I don't think he's ever felt like he belonged. So yeah, I'm excited for him to try — and for everyone to see him try — to navigate monogamy. I ultimately hope that he finds a sense of belonging within himself, and whatever that the external circumstances are around that is what they are.

I definitely hope we get to see more of his back story, too, because the stuff with the dad is so juicy. There’s so much to explore there, for sure.

Toxic.

Absolutely. The fact that this show takes place in the airport setting makes it feel like it would be easy to cross over with just about any show. Do you have a dream crossover that you would love to see these characters interact with?

Oh my gosh — let’s see. I mean, this would be hard for me to do because I'm in both of them, but I would love if the cast of Fire Island, on their way to their next group vacation, got stuck at JFK Airport and then all of the craziness that would ensue with the crossover cast of Fire Island and How to Die Alone. I could just see Tomas [Matos] running around that airport doing hilarious stuff.

I need that so badly it's unreal. The Heads Up games that you could be playing, too? It's so good.

I think it would be next level.

Oh, I totally agree. I know that right now you're starring in Oh, Mary!, which I'm so sad I’m not in New York to see. Acting for the screen versus the stage are probably very different experiences, in a way, but how do they sort of inform and influence one another in terms of skill sets that you build?

The thing I love is that doing stage work makes you a better actor because you have to do it eight times a week. You only get one day off a week, and you get to work on your craft over and over and over again, whereas, you don't get to do that in TV. And film, you can do as many takes until you get it right, but then you're done, and then you just go back to waiting for the next job, which can be months in between. And so I do truly feel like doing theater in between all of my TV and film stuff makes me a better craftsperson and makes my craft sharper. So I take that to every set where I can feel like I can walk on and be open to the story that we're telling on set. Yeah, I think that doing theater just makes me a better actor.

How To Die Alone After a near-death experience, Mel, a broke JFK airport worker, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Determined to live life on her own terms, she navigates through comedic and heartfelt moments while confronting her fears and redefining her sense of self-worth in this bold, character-driven comedy​. Release Date September 13, 2024 Cast Natasha Rothwell , Conrad Ricamora , Jocko Sims , KeiLyn Durrel Jones Creator(s) Natasha Rothwell

All episodes of How to Die Alone Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu