The Big Picture Natasha Rothwell shines as the leading lady in How to Die Alone, a show about self-discovery after a near-death experience.

Rothwell discusses the unique relationships and music the show features.

Rothwell reveals the shows she would love to do a crossover with.

Natasha Rothwell has been stealing scenes for a decade. From playing Kelli Prenny in Insecure to Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus, she has proven to be a standout in every project she’s in, prompting hordes of people (me included!) to demand she get her own show. Luckily for us, Rothwell finally gets the leading lady status she’s always deserved in the form of How to Die Alone, which she also created and co-showruns.

How to Die Alone revolves around a woman named Mel (Rothwell), an airport employee who helps people get to where they need to be but has no clue where she’s going in her own life. Her anxiety and low self-confidence keep her from taking any risks, leading her to feel aimless and stuck. However, after a freak accident almost sends her to an early grave, Mel decides to start living her life to the fullest, going on a beautiful (and often hilarious) journey of finding her purpose, her happiness, and herself.

Collider got the chance to speak to Rothwell about the desire to focus on platonic and self-love in the show while still including a juicy love triangle, integrating a sermon remix into the show’s soundtrack, the sitcom she’d love to see the series do a crossover with, her new show based on the viral Who TF Did I Marry? TikTok series, and more.

Natasha Rothwell Says a Steven Spielberg Quote Explains ‘How to Die Alone’s Tone

COLLIDER: First of all, congratulations on the show — I absolutely loved it. I feel like I came for the laughs but stayed for the tears, and I'm curious how you balance that line of diving into these deep emotional themes while keeping the overall comedy tone, both as a writer and also as a performer having to go to those darker places.

NATASHA ROTHWELL: Yeah, it just feels like life. I think, so often in this industry, we think binarily about the way we categorize our shows, and I think being able to show the light and dark of life is just what life is. There's nuance. And for me, as a performer, it's just like putting more weight on the bar at the gym. It feels great because I'm pushing myself to really go there and really put myself out there in a way that people haven't seen before. It's a joy to see people respond to the tone specifically. I'm reminded of a quote from Steven Spielberg — he said, “If you make them laugh, they'll trust you to make them cry.” I really love being able to use humor as a way to get people to come in and open themselves up vulnerably.

I feel like that's one of the most powerful tools in the arsenal. I know the show has been in development since around 2016. I'm curious what the biggest change it’s gone through since the beginning of that process.

To be honest, not a whole lot. It was a long journey of the development cycles in this industry, and I think original TV shows are something that struggle to make the air a lot. And so I think the struggle of getting the show made — there are a myriad of reasons and things that contributed to that — but the DNA of the show remained the same. The show was always called How to Die Alone; it was always an airport; it was always Mel; it was always her having this near-death experience and embarking on living her life fully. I'm grateful for the years that went by in the interim. In hindsight, of course, being 2020, I was like, “Yeah, no, I'm glad. Everything happens for a reason and at the right time.” But it was a long journey for sure.

Natasha Rothwell Breaks Down the Unique Relationships and Music in ‘How to Die Alone’

Image via Hulu

I was watching your panel at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, and you were talking about the focus on platonic love in the show. That is a theme that resonates so hard with me but that I, unfortunately, so rarely see. Can you talk a little bit more about wanting to spotlight that? That's one of the things I enjoyed most about it.

Oh, that means a lot. For me, my friends hold me down, they hold me up, they hold me together — they do a lot of holding. I grew up on rom-coms and Disney and was fed the line that I needed to find someone else to fix me — I needed to find an answer in someone else romantically. And I think that clouded my ability to see the love that was existing in my life platonically and familially. Therapy is wonderful, and being able to work on myself to recognize the difference and realize that I was focusing on the wrong thing and that romantic love, while beautiful and wonderful, can be the icing on the cake — it doesn't have to be the whole cake.

I think spotlighting that and talking about what it means when you do grow in your mental health and your therapeutic journey — sometimes you have to audit your friendships, and that's fucking painful. One of the most catastrophic breakups of my life was a friend. I've told that story to many people, and everyone resonates. They're like, “Oh my god, yes — that hurt me more than he ever did.” And so I think we need to talk about friendships because they're such a huge part of who we are.

I really, really love that. In that same interview, you talked about how music is very important to you while writing and putting the show together. I need to ask specifically about two needle drops because they tickled me so much — I want to know how “One Margarita” and “Beans Greens Potato Tomatoes” came to be because I was laughing so hard. It was the perfect fit.

First of all, it was so important to me to work with a music supervisor who understood my fanaticism for music and that I'm not just talking about it — like I'm about it. I love music, and Kier Lehman was our music supervisor, and he loved how much I nerded out. I was sending him Spotify playlists. I have playlists for the things that I write, so I had so many HTDA playlists. When we broke the Thanksgiving episode, I was like, “We got to put this in.” And that song is based on a preacher singer named Shirley Caesar. I grew up in the church, so I knew that sermon before it was remixed, you know what I'm saying? So it's so funny to be able to insert that — especially in a family episode. So that was important. And “One Margarita” has just taken my heart. It’s so on-the-nose funny. I was like, “It's girls’ night — what song? Oh, it’s ‘One Margarita.’”

I'm definitely playing that one on my girls’ nights.

Yes!

I was like, “You get it.” It’s so tonally aware. Obviously, the show is about platonic love, but you did say the icing on the cake is the romance. I was just talking to [co-showrunner] Vera Santamaria, and she mentioned that you were the one who really enjoys the love triangle vibe. What do you like about that trope, and how did you want to make sure it felt different and fresh in this show? Because it is something that we've seen a lot, but I don't think we ever have seen it quite like this before.

To me, I love love. I still love rom-coms, even though they hurt me a little bit for a while. But the love story of the show is a Trojan horse. It's our ability to tell the deeper story by drawing people in with something that is not the same but familiar. And I think seeing someone who looks like me — who's plus-size, who's Black — center-frame and being allowed to have very handsome co-stars and to go after what she wants is exciting to see. And it's not done in an overt way — it's very subversive. And so our entry point into the love piece of the show I think is a huge part of what drives us in our search to satiate loneliness. So I would be remiss not to have that piece in the story because we'll have Mel make the mistake of going after a relationship to satiate the loneliness and learning that she has. You know, the call’s coming from inside the house, and she needs to deal with that. I think we've all had relationships romantically that have reminded us that we need to do some work, so I'm excited to be able to use the rom-com piece in that way.

Natasha Rothwell Wants ‘How to Die Alone’ to Do a Crossover With ‘Abbott Elementary’ and 'The Righteous Gemstones’

Image via Hulu

Another tool in the arsenal. The fact the show takes place at an airport seems like it would be very easy to do a crossover with just about any show. I'm curious if you have a dream show that you would love to see these characters interact with.

Oh my god — that's a great question. Oh, wow. I want to say Abbott Elementary because I just love that show so much. I feel like Abbott would be incredible. The Righteous Gemstones — that'd be so good. Just seeing the family fly? That would be pretty dope. But I think that's the beauty of the show — we have the opportunity, knock on wood, if we're gifted a season two, to have guest stars and be able to play with, like you said, crossovers in that way. All the time, you get celebrities walking through the airport.

Natasha Rothwell Talks Bringing Viral TikTok Series ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ to TV

Image via Hulu

It was recently announced that you're going to be starring in and producing a show based on the Who TF Did I Marry? TikTok series, which I'm so excited about. Can you tease anything about that? I know it's still probably pretty early, but is there anything you can say?

It’s in a nascent stage, but I just will say that I'm just so impressed with Reesa Teesa and so honored that she chose to go with Big Hattie Productions. It was a very competitive bidding war, and we just connected on our love of storytelling. She fucks with vulnerability hard, and so do I. Her series — 8 hours, 50 parts — it was the most vulnerable sort of public act and display of vulnerability that I'd seen in a long time, and going through that with my show and seeing that, I was like, “Oh, I fuck with her heavy.” And so wanting to really find an opportunity to collaborate — even if it wasn't Who the Fuck Did I Marry? — I would just want to be in the Reese Teesa business. And so I'm excited to see where it goes, and I'll definitely be talking to you once we have some more to say.

I'm so excited. Well, thank you so much — it was such a pleasure talking to you. I'm really excited for everyone to see the show. I've already called my mom and said, “I'm going to teach you how to use Hulu so you can watch it because you would love it.”

That means everything. Thank you so much.

How To Die Alone After a near-death experience, Mel, a broke JFK airport worker, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Determined to live life on her own terms, she navigates through comedic and heartfelt moments while confronting her fears and redefining her sense of self-worth in this bold, character-driven comedy​. Release Date September 13, 2024 Cast Natasha Rothwell , Conrad Ricamora , Jocko Sims , KeiLyn Durrel Jones Creator(s) Natasha Rothwell

