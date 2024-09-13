The Big Picture Co-showrunner Vera Santamaria's experience on shows like BoJack Horseman and Orange Is the New Black helped prepare her for How to Die Alone.

Vera Santamaria has a resume that rivals the greatest of the great, having worked on many of the most enduring shows of the past decade, from PEN15 to BoJack Horseman, Orange is the New Black to Community, Schitt’s Creek to Ms. Marvel — the list goes on. Her latest project, How to Die Alone, on which she serves as co-showrunner along with the show’s creator and star Natasha Rothwell, combines the hilarious comedic sensibilities and big heart that have characterized much of her career thus far.

How to Die Alone follows a woman named Mel (Rothwell) who works at an airport but is ironically afraid to fly. After a freak near-death experience, however, she challenges herself to stop letting her fear hold her back and start living her life to the fullest. The people in her life, including her best friend, Rory (Conrad Ricamora), ex-boyfriend Alex (Jocko Sims), and co-worker-slash-potential new love interest Terrance (KeiLyn Durrel Jones), present both encouragement and challenges throughout her journey. But her biggest cheerleader and toughest critic? Well, those roles both fall to Mel herself.

Collider got the chance to sit down with Santamaria to talk all things How to Die Alone Season 1. She discussed what it was like co-showrunning with Rothwell, what she learned from previous writers’ rooms that she wanted to implement in her own, putting a fresh twist on the love triangle, her dream crossover, and more.

Vera Santamaria on Making ‘How to Die Alone’s Comedy Feel Fresh

COLLIDER: I've always felt that an airport would make the perfect place for a comedy, and I feel very vindicated in that opinion after watching the show. Some of my favorite jokes stem from being in that strange environment. Can you talk about writing in that unique setting?

VERA SANTAMARIA: Yeah, I can really say that's something that came with the project. It was Natasha's brainchild to make sure that this was set in the airport, and when I read her project, I was like, “Oh, that's a no-brainer” for exactly the reasons you just said, which is there is the main world people who have had the privilege to travel through an airport trying to catch a flight know and the inherent emotions that come with that, or being reunited with someone and the joy that comes with that. And then you zoom out, and you see the whole universe of people who are making this airport run, from the maintenance people to the people on the tarmac, to the people who are making the food that people are grabbing in a hurry. And I just loved having all those elements to pull from. I definitely have many members of my family working at the airport, so I have been privy to that underground world that we don't even know about. So it really was Natasha's brainchild that I was happy to contribute to, and really, as you said, it feels like a no-brainer. It's such an exciting place — and also a very stressful place.

Lately, I feel like I’ve seen a lot of comedians complain about how “everything is off-limits” now, but I feel like this show proves that there are ways to make jokes about things like sexual harassment seminars while actually being funny and not offensive. How do you make sure that you're approaching what could potentially be more sensitive topics like that in a very respectful and genuinely funny way?

I think what we do is something I learned from one of the shows I worked on called Playing House, which is that we play from the top of the viewer's intelligence. Basically, we don't try to play in the middle ground. What everyone else knows in the world, we also know and make sure our characters know. So if the conversation on sexual harassment has gone in a different way in the last six months, we and our writers try to make sure we're on top of that because the truth is, those seminars are still happening, but jokes are also still happening in those seminars, so we just try to make sure we're telling jokes from as much in the future as we can and also having a kind of diverse group of writers who can point out to us if we're kind of playing more on the bottom-of-the-barrel of jokes, and they're like, “Well, actually this is what people are saying now.” And then we hear the note, and we adjust it. And I think that's how we kind of take things that might be taboo — making sure we have different people to gut-check us on it and then keep going so that they’re fresh jokes.

Vera Santamaria Was Inspired by Her Experiences on ‘BoJack Horseman,’ ‘Orange is the New Black,’ and ‘Playing House’

Image via Hulu

That definitely shines through. You mentioned another show you worked on, and I mean, you have just an incredible resume between PEN15 and Schitt's Creek and so many other amazing projects. I'm curious, is there a showrunner who you worked with in the past whose style you sort of wanted to emulate as you were stepping into that position yourself?

Great question. It's actually pieces of many showrunners. Just to say it really quickly, I worked with Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham on Playing House, and they brought this really interesting energy. They're from the improv world, so the way that they burst through things in the room when you're writing — it really made sure things felt very real and snappy. I made sure to bring that piece in. And then Raphael Bob-Waksberg from BoJack Horseman — he has that perfect balance of heartbreaking and funny, animal puns while you're exploring depression. And that made me know that it was possible for this show to walk through tones. And then you have Jenji Kohan, who's a legend, and what she does is kind of bring adverse opinions — the two things that can be true. She's a person who puts writers in a room who have opposing opinions because she thinks it's gonna create the best kind of product. And so being able to pull from all these legacy, incredible showrunners, I just take little pieces of all of them that I've had and try to bring it forward.

It is just such a unique tone that we're left with. I love that it incorporates these elements of magical realism in some areas, and then we have these street interviews that begin each episode. Can you talk a little bit about some of those more unique creative choices?

Yeah. I can say, with the documentary piece at the top of the episode, that was Natasha's brainchild — something that she was so passionate about. And even when it felt hard to do production-wise, she really advocated for it because it felt like it would give the show the feeling that you're almost stepping into a new world. That piece makes you feel like Mel becomes almost like a documentarian, so that was really incredible. And then with the magic realism and the other elements we go from, I think it was just she and I working together. There are so many different kinds of elements that you can employ in a TV show, but I think together we kind of narrowed it into like, “Okay, what are the five things that we can pull from in each episode so that it's not too frenetic and feels very intentional?” So that's something I'm really proud that we did together.

Vera Santamaria Talks Collaborating With Natasha Rothwell to Write 'How to Die Alone's Love Triangle

Close

I love that note about Mel being the documentarian. I feel like so many comedies now are mockumentary style, and I think this is a really interesting twist on something that we haven't seen much before, which is very cool. You've mentioned working with Natasha quite a bit, and I'm curious if you can go deeper into what she was like as a collaborator. I imagine the co-showrunner bond is a very strong and unique one.

It's a very vulnerable bond. You know, she had this project for seven years, and you’re signing on with someone who is basically a stranger. The show is so personal, but I really saw how she was willing to make this a collaboration to be open to bringing me into the project and even leaving room for me to put my own self in it. That's a very generous act. It required a lot of communication up front where we talked about, “Well, how does she like to work? What does she want to say with the show?” And even in my questioning, seeing how she responded to it — or if there's something that didn't sit right with her — sometimes she'd go home at night, come back, and be like, “Okay, I thought about what you said, and here's a way we can do it.” You're right — it can be a very tricky relationship, but she really was game for what it was because she knew that she wanted to make it a really elevated product and was willing to answer the hard questions and dig into the parts of your life that maybe you'd rather keep hidden away, and that's what made it a really fruitful collaboration.

There are so many fresh spins on everything, and I feel like a certain love triangle in the show has the potential to be in that love triangle hall of fame with the best of them. How do you approach writing that trope in a way that does feel different? Because that's also something that we've seen a lot, but it does feel very new and exciting here.

I'm really glad to hear it because that's a big conversation Natasha and I had. For me, when I watch a show, I do enjoy a love triangle, but I think Natasha enjoys a love triangle more. And so I think I was her resistance there. But what she reminded me was that we've not often seen a plus-size Black woman in this kind of love triangle, so that in and of itself makes it unique. And I would hear that, but I'd also ask us to go a little deeper or challenge her a little bit, and I think that produced the results of what you see, which is: she's right — we haven't seen this particular character in this love triangle. And yet, we tried to zag. We didn't make Alex a complete villain. You could see a world where they were together, and sometimes you're like, “Should they be together?” And then making Terrance a building piece of someone she's noticing but really putting the onus all on her ability to meet herself and meet her own evolution in time to maybe meet either of these guys I think is what makes it really unique. I think it kind of came from the push and pull between Natasha and me when it comes to love triangles.

My last question is, because the show does take place at an airport, it seems like it would be easy to do a crossover with just about any show. Do you have a dream crossover that you would really love to see these characters interact with?

Okay, just top of mind — it's not possible, but it would be Fleabag. I’m imagining Mel driving Fleabag in a cart — this wonderfully flawed heroine meeting this other wonderfully flawed heroine. And I know Natasha and I are both huge Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans, so that would be the dream crossover episode.

