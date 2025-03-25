A very unexpected reunion is in store for fans of NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society involving Aja Naomi King and someone you may already know from the popular How to Get Away With Murder series. In the 2025 drama, King stars as Catherine, a married real estate agent, and she will soon be joined by fellow HTGAWM alum Jack Falahee, who will guest-star in two upcoming episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, per TVLine.

Falahee will appear in Episodes 6 and 7 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, portraying Pierce, the charming owner of Grosse Pointe realty company Goldman Properties. According to Pierce’s official description, “he has a run-in with Catherine and, despite offering her an interview with his firm, becomes an unlikely adversary.” Fans would recall that the actor starred as Connor Walsh alongside King in How to Get Away With Murder for its entire six seasons, which ran from September 25, 2014, to May 14, 2020. His other TV credits include Mercy Street, Twisted, and The Carrie Diaries.

Written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. In addition to King, it stars Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Ben Rappaport as Brett, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Matthew Davis as Joel, Alexander Hodge as Doug, Nancy Travis as Patty, and Felix Wolfe as Ford. Producers include Kris Baugom, Michele Greco, and Louis Shaw Milito, while executive producers are Bans, Maggie Kiley, Casey Kyber, and Bill Krebs.

What Else Is Coming in ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’?