What do you get when you pair up international superstar Viola Davis (The Woman King) with mega-producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Bridgerton)? Fortunately, we don't have to imagine an answer because the team-up already exists. Ten years ago, Rhimes and Davis joined forces to bring a thriller series to life: How To Get Away With Murder debuted on ABC, ran for six seasons and this January you will be able to stream all of them on Prime Video.

As the title suggests, How To Get Away With Murder centers around a group of students from law school who are learning how to defend clients from bad crimes, including murder. They are led by no-BS and cutthroat defense attorney Annalise Keating (Davis), who ends up a lot more involved with them when they all become co-conspirators in a crime. The cast also featured Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter film series), Billy Brown (Sons of Anarchy), Jack Falahee (Mercy Street), Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry), Matt McGorry (Orange is the New Black), Charlie Weber (After We Collided), Liza Weil (Gilmore Girls), Conrad Ricamora (Fire Island) and Karla Souza (Home Economics).

How To Get Away With Murder was a hit series, with all seasons averaging millions of viewers every week. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series scored an 88% overall rating from critics, with its best seasons being Season 2 with 93% and Season 4 with a rare 100% rating. One of the show's best qualities was Davis' indisputable powerhouse performance in the lead role, which led her to become the very first Black woman to win a Primetime Emmy in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She was nominated another three times for her performance in the series.

'How To Get Away With Murder's Crossover Episode Was a 'Scandal'

Image via ABC

Throughout its run, How To Get Away With Murder featured a slate of notable guest stars, including Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Famke Janssen (Boy Kills World), Lauren Vélez (Dexter), Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Benito Martinez (The Shield) and the legendary Mary J. Blige (Power Book II: Ghost). However, the guest appearance that made fans lose their minds was when How to Get Away With Murder had a crossover episode with Scandal and Annalise met Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) to file a class action lawsuit in Washington, D.C. The episode was one of the most-watched of the entire series.

How To Get Away With Murder was created by Pete Nowalk, who started his career writing for Grey's Anatomy. The show was praised for its clever twists and the way it featured Annalise dominating the courtroom. Critics like LA Times' Mary McNamara called Davis' performance "magnetic and intimidating."

You can stream all seasons of How To Get Away With Murder on Prime Video on January 1.

