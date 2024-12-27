Over the course of her career, Viola Davis has been recognized as one of the best actors of our time. While her career trajectory hasn't always reflected her immense talents, Davis has earned a place on the very short and prestigious EGOT list. She won both an Academy Award and one of her two Tony Awards for her powerful performance in August Wilson’s Fences, with the Oscar coming from the Denzel Washington-directed film adaptation. With all of her incredible accomplishments and captivating roles, it was her Emmy-winning role in the ABC series How To Get Away With Murder that Viola Davis is most proud of.

Annalise Keating Was a Groundbreaking Character Thanks to Viola Davis

Close

Recently, Davis was at the Red Sea Film Festival and spoke about her groundbreaking role as Annalise Keating. According to an interview transcript in Variety, Davis said, "The reason why I think I’m proud of it is because I felt it was brave of me." Ten years ago, when How To Get Away With Murder was set to premiere, Davis had two Oscar nominations for her very short, but impactful role in Doubt and for her leading role in The Help. Stepping into a starring role on broadcast TV wasn't the natural next step for her, but the way she brought her gravitas and talents to the role is why Annalise Keating is so iconic. She was able to be intelligent, bold, deceptive, sexy and vulnerable all in one, making her one of the most complex characters on TV.

By the time How To Get Away With Murder premiered, prolific writer and producer Shonda Rhimes had already struck gold with Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, starring two brilliant, yet flawed female leads. While those shows had their own ground-breaking elements, Davis stands out among the other Shondaland leads, bringing Annalise Keating to life as a character who is both unapologetically powerful and heartbreakingly vulnerable. There are countless moments throughout the show’s six-season run that highlight Davis' commanding on-screen presence, but one stands out as, not only one of the series' most iconic, but one of the most memorable in television history.

That Iconic 'How To Get Away With Murder' Scene Would Not Exist Without Viola Davis

Image via ABC

In 2015, Viola Davis won an Emmy for her role in How To Get Away With Murder, making her the first Black woman to win in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. But, awards just scratch the surface of the impact Annalise Keating had as a character. One of the most talked about scenes from the show's first season occurred in Episode 4 when Annalise removed her wig and make-up, shedding her armor and baring her vulnerability. It's an image that audiences don't see very often, especially from Black women.

It turns out that this scene came directly from the show's star, Viola Davis. She has spoken about it quite a bit since the episode aired, but in a 2020 interview with Essence magazine, she took full ownership of the idea, saying, "I like to see real women on TV". Davis brought a rare authenticity to an impactful moment that could have been glossed over in lesser hands, and frankly, would not have even existed without her creative input.

Whether she was commanding a courtroom or navigating the complexities of her personal life, Viola Davis infused the deeply complicated character of Annalise Keating with genuine humanity. She has every right to be proud of this iconic role, because it became iconic thanks to her dedication and commitment to bringing it to life. We’re fortunate to witness the extraordinary talents of Viola Davis, and she certainly deserves to keep receiving the recognition she’s earned so far.

All 6 seasons of How to Get Away With Murder are available to stream on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU