Hello Games is partnering with BioWare to bring Mass Effect’s classic ship Normandy SR1 to No Man’s Sky. The special Easter egg comes to No Man’s Sky in celebration of the recent launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which brought the original Mass Effect trilogy back with improved sound and image quality, and several quality-of-life improvements.

To add the Normandy SR1 permanently to your fleet, all players have to do is complete a mysterious new Expedition, available in No Man Sky since last week. To those unfamiliar with Expeditions in No Man’s Sky, these missions put players on the same planet, from where space explorers need to follow a chart, complete several steps called Milestones, and finally arrive at the final destination of the adventure.

Expeditions are No Man’s Sky’s take on season missions, featured in a range of games built around large online communities. This is only the second Expedition offered by No Man’s Sky so far, with a huge prize waiting for players at the end of the road.

RELATED:‌ 'Mass Effect' Ending Explained: You Just Saved The Galaxy, Now What?

Since No Man's Skytroublesome release in 2016,Hello Games has pushed several big updates and worked constantly on improving players’ experience, making No Man’s Sky an inspiring example of how a disastrous launch can still ensure a great game if developers are given enough time. No Man’s Sky is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and Microsoft Windows. As for Mass Effect: Legendary, the definitive edition of the sci-fi franchise released earlier this month for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows, with compatibility for next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The Normandy SR1 special Expedition will be available for players until May 31. Take a peek at the glorious apparition of the Normandy SR1 inNo Man’s Sky below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Mass Effect' Timeline Explained: From Ancient Alien Cuttlefish to Intergalactic Genocide and Tons of Elevator Rides

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Reveals Release Date and Trailer for 8th and Final Season Only a few more months before we say goodbye to the Nine Nine.

Read Next