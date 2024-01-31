For many British teens, an exciting rite of passage is regarded with the same importance as milestones such as graduating from high school, getting a driver's license, and landing a dream job: that first, long-awaited solo vacation. Free from the constraints of parental supervision for the first time, thousands of teenagers hop on a plane headed for the sunny climates of Spain and Greece every summer. After a week of non-stop clubbing, most of the youngsters return home with nothing but a hangover, a sunburn, and perhaps a dodgy tattoo to worry about. But for some, the events of these vacations can be life-changing. Filmmaker Molly Manning Walker explores the dark underbelly of these wild, no-adults-allowed trips in her coming-of-age drama movie How to Have Sex. The movie explores hard-hitting themes including drinking culture, sexual consent, peer pressure, and toxic friendships, and has already won an impressive number of awards following its United Kingdom premiere. Set for release in the United States this February, How to Have Sex follows sixteen-year-old Tara and her best friends on their trip to the party resort of Malia. Soon, Tara's hotly-anticipated, carefree break begins to spiral out of her control.

Keep reading to learn everything we know so far about How to Have Sex.

Image Via Mubi

How to Have Sex will be released in United States cinemas on February 2, 2024.

The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 before going on to screen at festivals all over the globe. Following this, How to Have Sex began its staggered cinematic release schedule in the winter of 2023. While eager fans in the United States have had a longer wait than most, some parts of the world won't see the movie on the big screen until April 2024.

Watch the Trailer for 'How to Have Sex'

MUBI released a trailer for How to Have Sex on their official YouTube channel in October 2023. Viscerally foreboding from the get-go, the minute-and-a-half-long video shows the stark contrast between the beautiful Greek island and Tara's haunting experiences. Without giving too much away, at one point in the trailer, we see Tara's shocked reaction to a clubbing game gone out of hand. This incident is seemingly one of many in which Tara finds herself out of her depth in the non-stop party resort. After going missing for a night and wandering through the deserted, early morning streets some hours later, a crying Tara is asked what happened. Whatever Tara went through isn't revealed in the trailer, but one thing is clear: the "best holiday ever" has perhaps become a waking nightmare.

What Is 'How to Have Sex' About?

Image Via Mubi

Set on the picture-perfect Greek island of Crete, How to Have Sex follows sixteen-year-old friendship trio Tara, Em, and Skye as they embark on their first solo vacation. With college and the adult world just around the corner, the best friends are looking forward to letting off some steam in a wild summer of clubbing, hooking up, and endless sunshine. Tara, however, is the only virgin in the group, and it's not long before she starts feeling the pressure to "keep up" with her outgoing peers. As her dream vacation slowly descends into a series of humiliating and dangerous encounters, Tara has to come to terms with the fact that her newfound freedom isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Here is the official IMDB synopsis for How to Have Sex:

"Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday - drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives."

Who Stars in 'How to Have Sex'?

Image Via Mubi

Mia McKenna-Bruce (Last Train to Christmas) stars as Tara. She's joined by Lara Peake (Mood) and new kid on the block Enva Lewis as best friends Skye and Em. Also in the cast is Samuel Bottomley (Ghost Stories) as Paddy, Shaun Thomas (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) as Badger, Eilidh Loan (England's Forgotten Queen: The Life and Death of Lady Jane Grey) as Fi, and Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh) as Gemma. The movie serves as a feature film debut for Laura Ambler as Paige, Guy Lewis as Tom, Finlay Vane Last as Josh, and Konstandina Rousohatzaki as Leah.

Who Made 'How to Have Sex'?

How to Have Sex is written and directed by Molly Manning Walker in her feature-length debut. Executive producers of the movie include Farhana Bhula (Eileen), Ben Coren (How I Live Now), Phil Hunt (Talk to Me), Kristin Irving (Saint Maud), Nathanael Karmitz (Certified Copy), Giorgos Karnavas (Triangle of Sadness), and Compton Ross (Archive). Nicolas Canniccioni (The Lodge) serves as the cinematographer, with music by James Jacob.

When Did They Film 'How to Have Sex'?

Image Via Mubi

Filming for How to Have Sex began in September 2021 on location in Malia and wrapped two months later. The movie was primarily shot in chronological order, with the adrenaline-fuelled party scenes taking place in the first few weeks, followed by more emotional, intense scenes depicting the aftermath of these events.

