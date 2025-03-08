One of the many new films that were added to Netflix at the beginning of the month is Molly Manning Walker’s directorial debut, How to Have Sex. Don’t be fooled by the title or premise—a trio of 16-year-old British girls on a wild holiday in Greece—How to Have Sex is not a raunchy sex comedy but a meditative coming-of-age film about peer pressure and sexual assault. It also features one of the most underrated lead performances of 2024 from Mia McKenna-Bruce as Tara, our bubbly protagonist who sets out to lose her virginity while on holiday, only to end up feeling socially excluded and traumatized by the end of the trip. Her performance—and the film at large—is a masterclass in showing, not telling, and How to Have Sex is a visceral slice-of-life film that treats its delicate subject matter with the empathy and sensitivity it deserves.

‘How To Have Sex’ Is a Candid Exploration of Social Pressure and Sexual Assault