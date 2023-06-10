Since Netflix has unleashed its new and controversial account-sharing policy, many people have found themselves wondering about how exactly they can log out of shared devices. Not only does sharing accounts mess up the carefully crafted algorithm for new movies and show recommendations on your profile, but it’s important to know that you can also opt to “sign out of all devices,” just in case you’ve got an ex who continues to leech off of your Netflix subscription. No matter the reason why you’re looking to sign out of Netflix, this article will teach you the quickest and easiest ways to sign out of your Netflix account on your various devices.

How to Log Out of Netflix on a Smart TV

If you have a smart TV, whether it’s a Samsung, Sony, LG, etc., the way to log out should be relatively similar. Once you know where to look, the motions will be the same. On the home screen, you should be able to choose from multiple apps that you use on a regular basis. To get to the home screen, push the “back” or “exit” button on your remote until all the most-used apps appear on the screen. If you’re lucky, your remote might even have a “home” button that will bring you directly to the home screen of your television.

If you use the Netflix app regularly, it should show up in a list of frequently used apps. If Netflix doesn’t show up on that list, you can also scroll through all the apps that you’ve installed on your smart TV or use the search option to find it more quickly. Certain brands of TVs also have a Netflix-specific button on the remote control so that you can access your Netflix app at the touch of a button.

Once you’ve selected the Netflix app, you can go into your account settings. This is located at the top of the screen, next to the magnifying glass that you use to perform searches of Netflix’s catalog. The settings icon is the shape of a gear or cog. Once you select the settings icon, all you have to do is scroll down through the options presented until you see the button that says “Sign Out.” Once you select that, you will be signed out of your Netflix account on the television and can sign in with another account if you want to. Keep in mind, that selecting the options that say “Exit Netflix” or “Reload Netflix” will not sign you out, but simply exit and restart the Netflix app. This is important to know if you log in to your Netflix account on a television that you do not own or is shared with others, such as in a hotel room or at a rental house.

How to Log Out of Netflix on Roku

In the event that you use Roku, which is an add-on attachment that you install on your television to give it the streaming capabilities of a smart TV, the process of logging out is quite simple. Once you open the Netflix app, navigate to the left side of the screen until you see either “Get Help,” “Settings,” or the settings icon, which is shaped like a gear. Once you select either of those, you will see a list of options that you can choose from. Scroll down until you see the “Sign Out” or “Log Out” option and select that. Once you have successfully logged out, you will be able to sign in with another account of your choosing or sign back into your original account at a later time.

How to Log Out of Netflix on Firestick

Firestick, which is Amazon’s version of a streaming attachment for televisions, is installed via an HDMI port on the back or side of the television. Unlike the other devices, the Firestick does not have a “Sign Out” option within the app for some reason. This can be frustrating, but the solution is very simple.

Using the Firestick remote control, navigate to the home screen that shows all the available apps. From there, you can go to “Settings.” From there, you’ll want to select “Applications,” which will pull up a list of all the apps you have installed on your Firestick. After you select “Applications,” you will be able to select “Manage All Installed Applications.” Once you locate the Netflix app in the list, click on it. A new menu will appear, giving you the option to select “Clear Data.” Once you select this, it will clear all of your data, effectively signing you out of your Netflix account.

How to Log Out of Netflix on Apple TV

An Apple TV, which is not to be confused with the Apple TV+ app, is an external device that is connected to your television through an HDMI cable. As with most Apple products, the design is very sleek, simple, and user-friendly. If you want to sign out of your Netflix account, the steps are quick and easy. From within the Netflix app, push the “Menu” button on the remote control that came with the Apple TV. Select “Settings,” and then click on “Sign Out.” Once you’ve successfully signed out, you can log in with another account from there.

How to Log Out of Netflix on Xbox or Playstation

Many people use their gaming platforms for streaming apps like Youtube, Disney+ or, you guessed it… Netflix. If you are using an Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X) to access your Netflix account and would like to sign out, the process is easy. From within the Netflix app, if you navigate to the left while on the home screen, it will open up a menu of options. At the bottom of that menu, select “Get Help.” From there you will find the option to choose “Sign Out” and clicking on that button will do just that. Once signed out, you can sign back in with another account.

If you’re using a PlayStation 4 or newer model, the sign-out process is even more simple. Once you’ve opened the Netflix app, press the “O” button on the console controller, select “Settings,” and select “Sign Out.”

How to Log Out of Netflix on All Devices

If you can’t remember how many different times, places, or devices you’ve signed into with your personal Netflix account, there’s an easy way to wipe the slate clean and sign out of all devices in one sweep. Using a web browser or mobile app, go to the Netflix website and sign in (if you are not already signed in on that device). Once you’re on the website’s home page, you can select your profile icon in the top-right corner. After that, select “Account,” and you will be presented with the option to sign out on that device, as well as the option to “Sign Out On All Devices.” Selecting this option will effectively log your Netflix account out on any and all devices that you have previously been signed in on. This is the most ideal option if you forget to sign out on a device that you no longer have access to, such as at a hotel room or vacation rental home.