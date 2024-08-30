How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has found a resurgence on Netflix, now climbing to 7th place as Gen Z audiences rediscover this early 2000s rom-com favourite. Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, the film revolves around Andie Anderson (Hudson), a journalist who aims to drive a man away in just 10 days, while Ben Barry (McConaughey), her target, attempts to make her fall in love with him as part of his own bet.

The film's mix of humour, charm, and the undeniable chemistry between Hudson and McConaughey has kept it a fan favourite over the years. Now, it seems that a whole new generation is discovering what makes this rom-com so special. The film's resurgence on Netflix highlights its timeless appeal and how it resonates with modern audiences, even 20 years after its original release, and, of course, it's another one of those "McConaughey leans on the poster" movies that became their own niche subgenre.

Why is 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' So Iconic?

Part of the movie's enduring charm is its perfect blend of lighthearted comedy and genuine romantic tension. The antics that ensue as both characters try to outmanoeuvre each other make for some truly memorable moments, from Andie’s infamous “love fern” to Ben’s attempts to maintain his composure amidst her increasingly outrageous behaviour. The film captures the essence of early 2000s romantic comedies—fun, breezy, and with just the right amount of heart.

Beyond its entertainment value, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days also offers a nostalgic trip back to the era of flip phones, magazine jobs, and the kind of rom-coms that defined a generation. For Gen Z, who might be more accustomed to the fast-paced, swipe-right culture of dating apps, the film provides a glimpse into a different kind of romance—one where the stakes are set over a ten-day challenge and where the path to love is paved with hilariously misguided intentions.

As it continues to climb the Netflix charts, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days proves that it still has plenty of life left in it. Whether you're rewatching it for the hundredth time or discovering it for the first, this classic rom-com is a reminder of why we fell in love with the genre in the first place. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the antics of Andie and Ben as they navigate their way through one of the most entertaining romantic challenges ever put to screen.

