Ubisoft is giving away a free copy of Far Cry 3, but the offer is only for PC users. Far Cry 6 will be released in less than a month, but before you dive deeper into guerrilla warfare, you can live the insanity from where the Far Cry madness started. The game will be available for free until September 11. All you have to do is visit the official Ubisoft page and claim your free copy via Ubisoft Connect.

Far Cry 3 laid the foundations of the Far Cry formula which has remained the staple of the franchise ever since, and Far Cry 6 will be following the same with a twist of guerrilla revolution. Far Cry 3 takes place on a tropical archipelago where you'll get to face arguably the series' greatest villain, Vaas. While Far Cry 6 will have you face Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

In Far Cry 3, you play as Jason Brody, who goes on a vacation with his friend on a fictional Rook Islands. A few friends went on a trip to an unknown Island, what could possibly go wrong? Well, they all ended up being kidnapped by a charming yet crazy psychopath, Vaas, whose role was played by Better Call Saul's Michael Mando. After managing to escape from Vaas, Jason goes on a quest which involves helping the locals and rescuing his friends.

Far Cry 6 will launch on October 7, and while we eagerly wait for the release, it is never a bad idea to replay one of the series' biggest hits. Far Cry 3 is available for free until September 11 for PC users.

