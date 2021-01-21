2021 is looking up, but movie theaters are still not open nationwide, and even for those who live near a select theater that is open, there are still many people out there who would much prefer to catch their flicks from the comfort of their own, recently sanitized, homes.

The good news is that there are more options than ever for cinephiles to stream and rent new releases. And while the majority of 2020’s blockbuster events were delayed, streaming services and select production houses keep rolling out new content to keep our time in quarantine entertaining, at least. Just last week saw the streaming release of One Night in Miami and PVOD releases of News of the World and Promising Young Woman, and later this month HBO Max will release the Denzel Washington/Jared Leto thriller The Little Things.

So why not do these films justice and see them the way they were intended — at least as best you can replicate? Here are several tips to transform your home viewing area into a complete “theatrical” experience. No extra wipes required.

Get the Look

Image via Fox Searchlight

Let’s not kid ourselves: in order to really re-create an at-home “theatrical” experience you kind of need to invest in a product that will replicate the big screen. But, while a massive television or projection screen could certainly do the trick, also consider space and budget. If you just blew your last paycheck at Trader Joe’s or you’re situated in a tiny apartment that is better suited for a small- or mid-sized screen, there’s no shame in that. After all, not everyone likes sitting in the front row of a theatre.

And let’s not downplay some of the new technology out there when it comes to tablets and laptops. If that’s how you traditionally consume your media, consider upgrading your screen so that you can enjoy all of your faves with top-notch quality.

Fine-Tune Your Sound

Image via Sony

Even some of the newest televisions aren’t equipped for the immersive, theatre-like sound that we know and love at the cinema. Sure, not everyone will want to feel the hairs on the backs of their necks vibrate during a car-chase scene or have their neighbors upstairs break out the old broom, but quality sound does make a difference. When figuring out your home-theatre budget be sure to set some cash aside for extra speakers, soundbars, or whatever kind of experience you can afford. Not sure where to start? Go for a pre-packaged surround sound system or invest in a quality AV receiver and add some speakers and a subwoofer for that extra bit of sound depth.

Invest in Some Mood Lighting

Turning all the lights off is so high school. After all, the point is to become enthralled with what’s on the screen, and once the movie gets rolling no one needs to doze off in an otherwise pitch-black room. Think of the lighting in a movie theatre: the walls are dimmed, and there is track lighting on the steps to help patrons see where they’re going in the event of a snack run or a bathroom break. Try to replicate that with some pot lights on a dimmer, a few strategically-placed lamps, or perhaps a candle or two to really set that mood.

How’s Your Seating?

Before you figure out the best seating for your home theatre space, consider your needs. How do you watch movies in a real theatre? Are you one of those people who puts their feet up when the ushers turn their flashlights away, or do you like to curl up cross-legged? Would you prefer to go to one of those fancy theatres with a reclining armchair to really relax? And at home, are you planning on watching a lot of flicks solo, with a bud, a significant other, or the whole family?

Whether you line up some oversized armchairs and a couple of side tables or you opt for a plushy sectional couch, be sure that you’ve got enough comfy and cozy seating for everyone. Just don’t make it so comfy and cozy that people are going to pass out for a nap.

Do You Have Ample Accessories?

Pandemic aside, there are always advantages to screening a film at home rather than a crowded theatre. Things like you can pause for a bathroom break, rewind when you want to see a scene again (or because your partner is one of those people who asks a million questions), or host a viewing party with actual, live feedback from friends and family. In that vein, plan out what accessories you might need to complete your ideal, at-home experience.

Perhaps you prefer the high-tech ability to control your remote through your phone or with voice controls. Maybe you want to be able to reach for a warm blanket and some extra pillows as the night goes on. Or you could be the type of person who wants to set up a group chat on your smart device ahead of the film. When you’re looking at your overall viewing experience, definitely take those small “accessories” into consideration, and then have them handy.

Now Let’s Talk Snacks

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the best parts of going to the movies is the wafting smells of buttery popcorn that linger in the air. Plus candy, soda, and other concession stands just make the whole experience even better. In recent years fancy theatres have gone beyond those standard snacks with hot dogs, nachos, pizza, and a slew of other filling fast foods, but that doesn’t mean you have to. The point of an at-home theatre experience is to make it easy but special. If you have a million different snacks bogging down the night, it may detract from that experience.

Keep the takeout for dinner, and for the movie itself stick to tradition with bowls or bags of candy and popcorn. Or, perhaps go for a theme with some smaller appetizers that won’t be too complicated to eat while you’re watching a gripping scene. If you want to invest in an actual old-school popcorn maker and you also have the space, feel free. But considering that’s not most people’s realities, air pop or bagged kernels will do just fine.

Follow Theatre Etiquette

Last but not least, remember the one thing that makes going to a theatre so special: you’re not allowed to be distracted, as you’re expected to sit there for two hours (or so) and fully take in the movie. Recreate that feeling at home by muting devices or even tossing them in a bowl on the kitchen counter. Whatever you can do to stop external distractions and focus on the event in front of you is good. After all, after a year like 2020 we all deserve to have a couple of fun and worry-free hours to ourselves with a really great movie-watching experience.

Share Share Tweet Email

Lindsey Morgan on Starring in The CW's 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot with Jared Padalecki Plus, Morgan tells us whether she's thrown her hat in the ring to direct an episode of 'Walker.'