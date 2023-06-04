Did you know that it's possible to stream Netflix through Discord? While the massively successful independent chat program is primarily used for gaming, it also has several technical applications for streaming services like Netflix. Netflix currently doesn't have an official watch party feature, but a third-party Chrome attachment titled Netflix party effectively does the same thing.

That said, if you are a Netflix subscriber who would prefer to stream Netflix with your friends via Discord, here is how to do just that.

How to Stream Netflix on Discord

The first thing you're going to need is a subscription to Netflix. With Netflix recently cracking down on its password policies, password sharing for the streamer is on its way to becoming a thing of the past, so this might be the only way to watch Netflix with your friends digitally if they're hell-bent on not paying for their own subscription. Once logged into your Netflix account, ensure you're also logged into Discord and on whatever server you plan to stream on.

Next, you will want to go into Discord's "Settings" menu. Here, you'll find a "Registered Games" section under the "Activity Settings" tab. You should see a list showcasing all your programs currently linked to Discord. If your web browser is not on that list, click the link at the top that reads "Not Seeing Your Game? Add It!" From there, you select the web browser of your choice and link it to Discord (Google Chrome is recommended).

After that, join whatever server you plan to use for streaming. Once you do that, you should see an icon in the screen's bottom left corner titled "Share Screen." Click that and you'll get plenty of options to customize your screen-sharing experience, such as the tab you wish to share, what resolution you'd like, what framerate you'd like to stream in, and more. Once you pick these settings to your liking, click the button in the bottom right corner that says "Go Live." Just like that, you should be ready to stream Netflix with your friends on the Discord server.

Issues to Be Mindful of While Streaming Netflix on Discord

There are a few technical issues that those wishing to stream Netflix on Discord may run into, such as audio or video problems. To avoid these issues, the best option would be to have someone with the best PC or Mac and a Netflix subscription be the one streaming. We recommend using Google Chrome as your browser for streaming since it regularly receives updates. If both of those methods don't lead to a smoother streaming experience, you can also try to reduce the streaming settings as well.

Depending on where you live, you may also want to be mindful of your country or state's laws for streaming content on services like Discord. While not explicitly illegal in most areas, you should still be mindful of the copyright laws in your particular location.