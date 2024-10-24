It’s home run after home run in the 2024 MLB World Series. After a dramatic Wild Card, Division, and ALDS/NLDS Series, two of baseball’s most historical teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will face each other to clinch this year’s championship. With sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani giving their all this season, coupled with the biggest names on the field.

It all boils down to a good old-fashioned battle between the East and West Coast. Here’s where you can watch and stream the 2024 MLB World Series.

Is the 2024 'MLB World Series' Airing on TV?

Image via MLB

The 2024 MLB World Series will be broadcast on FOX channel starting Friday, October 25 - live from Dodgesr Stadium. The network will broadcast every game. Fans who are subscribed to MLB.TV can also tune in to the game, so long you have a pay-TV package that includes FOX.

For those who don’t have time to watch the television, don’t fret. ESPN Radio will have live coverage in English, while Univision Radio will broadcast in Spanish. For a detailed analysis of the games, MLB Network will provide in-depth studio coverage throughout the series, featuring programs like MLB Central, High Heat, Intentional Talk, and MLB Tonight.

Is the 2024 'MLB World Series' Streaming Online?

Image via MLB

Fans can also stream the 2024 MLB World Series via Hulu + Live TV, DirectTV, YouTube TV, and FoxSports.com. For those looking for an awesome deal, you can start a five-day trial for YouTube TV, which will allow you to watch Games 1-4 for free.

The Hulu + Live TV package is perfect for sports fans who want to watch everything from the NFL to the NHL, plus other exclusive sporting events as well as Hulu's incredible library of movies and TV shows. Prices for the package start at $81.99 a month.

Hulu Subscription Plan Features Cost Live TV Only This plan gives subscribers access to live content only and does not include the Hulu streaming library or access to Disney+ or ESPN+. $81.99/month Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) You’ll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels — plus all the additional content on Disney+ and ESPN+. $82.99/month Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) Take advantage of everything Hulu's Live TV plan offers — plus additional content from Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads). Please note this plan is no longer available for purchase or a plan switch — existing subscribers can keep this plan so long as they do not cancel or change it. $87.99/month Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) You can stream almost all videos from Hulu's streaming library without ads, plus additional content from Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads). $95.99/month

HULU + LIVE TV SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

What’s the 2024 'MLB World Series' Schedule?

Image via MLB

Games Dates Teams Times Game 1 Friday, Oct. 25 New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers 8:08 p.m. EST Game 2 Saturday, Oct. 26 New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers 8:08 p.m. EST Game 3 Monday, Oct. 28 Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees 8:08 p.m. EST Game 4 Tuesday, Oct. 29 Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees 8:08 p.m. EST Game 5 Wednesday, Oct. 30 Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees 8:08 p.m. EST (if necessary) Game 6 Friday, Nov. 1 New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers 8:08 p.m. EST (if necessary) Game 7 Saturday, Nov. 2 New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers 8:08 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Which Teams Are Playing in the 2024 'MLB World Series'?

It’s the legendary showdown of this season! The 2024 MLB World Series will feature the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers pitting against the American League champion New York Yankees. This match serves as the 12th time these two juggernauts will meet in the Fall Classic, with a tight rivalry that dates decades back to 1941. The last time these two teams faced each other was in 1981, in which the Dodgers claimed victory.

There’s no doubt these two teams will shake the MLB World Series up. The Dodgers took down the New York Mets in six games to claim the National League pennant. Meanwhile, the Yankees earned their spot by defeating the Cleveland Guardians in five games, securing their first World Series appearance since 2009. But what really seals the deal is that this year’s match features the hottest MPVs of the season. Nothing says historic more than a powerful duel between Judge and Ohtani - both experienced athletes in their own right, and more importantly, both with 50-homer seasons. It’s a home run slugfest from here on out.

What to Expect from the 2024 'MLB World Series'?

Image via MLB

Fans can expect a star-studded affair at this year’s MLB World Series. Headliners Judge and Ohtani are in it for a historic season. Judge is chasing his own home run record, and Ohtani is on the brink of MLB’s first 50-50 season. Judge slammed 58 homers this season, and Ohtani crushed 54, making this the first World Series ever where two 50-homer hitters go head-to-head.

But the 2020 MLB World Series isn’t a two-man show. Each team has their own set of MVPs. Together with big names such as Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton, and Freddie Freeman bringing their A-game, fans can expect five MVP players to take on the field at this year’s series.

Who Won the Previous 'MLB World Series'?

Image via MLB

Check out the previous winners of the MLB World Series:

Season Winner Loser Series 2023 Texas Rangers Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 2022 Houston Astros Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 2021 Atlanta Braves Houston Astros 4-2 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 2019 Washington Nationals Houston Astros 4-3

For reference, the Los Angeles Dodgers won seven World Series championships in 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees won a whopping 27 World Series championships in 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1977, 1978, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009.