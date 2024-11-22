As anticipation builds for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, one casting choice has sparked a senseless debate. Nico Parker, known for her breakout role as Sarah in HBO’s The Last of Us, was cast as Astrid, the fearless Viking warrior who serves as Hiccup’s love interest in the series, but the casting has come with criticism for one reason: Parker is not a white, nor does she have blonde hair. The film's director, Dean DeBlois took to Instagram to address the criticism, revealing that the casting process focused on finding actors who captured the “spirit and personality” of the characters rather than adhering strictly to their animated counterparts. “We auditioned many actors for the roles, including actors who looked like their animated counterparts,” he explained. He went on to explain on how Parker’s casting made sense for the story’s world-building:

“The tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled (which historically was far and wide – Vikings mixed with many cultures). Still, we’re crafting a fantasy, not historical fact... Instead of a completely new tale, we aimed to embellish and deepen, without abandoning the story that fans love.”

Criticism of Actors of Color is Nothing New

Of course, criticism over casting actors of color in roles previously played by white people is not unusual. We can easily cite the examples of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where Hermione was played by a Black actress. The only visual descriptor of Hermione in the books refers to her teeth and her busy hair, but because Emma Watson played the role, this meant it was locked to white actors for the rest of time. Similarly, Halle Bailey faced backlash when she was cast as Ariel, another character who was portrayed as white in The Little Mermaid, the Disney animated classic.

However, there is one thing that Astrid, Ariel and Hermione have in common; they are not real. What does it matter who is cast in the role if they're good at it? Wolverine is Canadian, but Hugh Jackman is Australian. Get rid of him. Ahsoka Tano is a Togruta, but Rosario Dawson is a human woman? We should cancel Star Wars. The narrative over white-washing now being replaced by the exact opposite is nonsense at best and harmful at worst. Parker will be a tremendous Astrid and How to Train Your Dragon will be better for her presence.

How To Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.