The Big Picture Live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie directed by Dean DeBlois wraps filming, moving closer to release date.

The live-action iteration of How To Train Your Dragon has wrapped filming, according to the movie's director, Dean DeBlois. The filmmaker shared the news through his Instagram account, letting audiences know that they're one step closer to seeing a new version of the story they know and love. Principal photography for How To Train Your Dragon began in January, after a delay caused due to last year's strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. But after four months of hard work, the team has managed to get the remake through the finish line around a year ahead of its scheduled theatrical release date.

DeBlois returns to direct How to Train Your Dragon after working on the animated adaptation of the book written by Cressida Cowell. By earning $494 million at the global box office, the emotional adventure produced by DreamWorks Animation was the start of a franchise that remains strong to this day. Two animated sequels have been produced in recent years, including How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. In addition to the theatrical releases that followed the friendly warriors from the Isle of Berk, several television series were produced that expanded on the narrative established on the big screen.

How to Train Your Dragon will follow Hiccup (Mason Thames), a young Viking who feels insecure about the fact that he might not be as strong as his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). As the chieftan of the community, Stoick has the responsibility of looking out for everyone in Berk, and Hiccup not being able to win fights or wield weapons could be worrying for the future of the village. Nevertheless, Hiccup will prove his worth by forming a friendship with Toothless, a dangerous Night Fury dragon. Unfortunately for the duo, the citizens of Berk enjoy hunting dragons for sport.

The Supporting Cast of 'How To Train Your Dragon'

Hiccup won't have to complete his journey alone, and his friendship with Astrid (Nico Parker) could turn into something more while he teaches her how connecting with dragons could prove to be an advantage. In addition to the Last of Us star being featured in the adaptation, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison and Ruth Codd have also been cast in the project. Universal Pictures has scheduled How To Train Your Dragon to premiere in theaters on June 13, 2025, as a timeless friendship between a boy and his dragon comes back to life through a different medium.

How To Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.