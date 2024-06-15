The Big Picture Funko has released a new figure and two new plus from How to Train Your Dragon.

The Funko Pop figure showcases Toothless and Hiccup in their How to Train Your Dragon 2 outfits.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the franchise and the highly-anticipated live-action film.

With a trilogy of films and several series on streaming, How to Train Your Dragon gives fans a lot to enjoy, and more is on the way. With a live-action film based on the franchise set to release next summer and the Isle of Berk coming to Universal Studios' Epic Universe, it's an exciting time for dragon enthusiasts. Now, fans can continue to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with new Funko Pop releases.

The first item in these new releases is a large Pop Rides Deluxe figure of Hiccup and his Night Fury dragon, Toothless. This nearly six-inch figure is specifically representing the pair in How to Train Your Dragon 2, and this is shown with several unique details. Toothless' tail features the upgraded version of the fin Hiccup designed for him, and he is also wearing his upgraded harness and saddle. If you take a look at Hiccup's belt, you can see the hilt of his Dragon Blade, Inferno, that he wields in the second film.

'How to Train Your Dragon's Live-Action Film Is on the Way

Rather than vinyl figures, the other items in the release are two plush dragons, each of which is seven-inches tall. The first is Toothless, and this figure also has the dragon's upgraded fin on his tail. The second is the Light Fury dragon, which first appeared in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in which she teamed up with Toothless to lead the dragons to the Hidden World, and the two eventually had three dragon children together.

While The Hidden World concluded the trilogy of films, there is still much more to come for the franchise. The live-action film recently completed filming, and it is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025. The film was written and is being directed by Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the original three animated features, so fans can be reassured that the story is in safe hands. The film also has Gerard Butler returning to portray Hiccup's father, Stoick, whom the actor voiced in the original movies.

These new Funko Pop figures are listed as coming soon on the official Funko website. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates on Funko Pops, the How to Train Your Dragon live-action film, and more.

