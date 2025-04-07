This summer, audiences return to Berk, but it's a different island than the one we're used to. Fifteen years after our first flight with Hiccup and Toothless, we return to the world of Vikings and dragons in live action in How to Train Your Dragon. As part of Collider's Exclusive Preview event for the upcoming slate of Summer movies for 2025, we are thrilled to exclusively unveil a brand-new image from the movie. One of the movie's returning stars from the beloved animated classic, Gerard Butler, couldn't hold back his pride, as he told Collider:

"It has been a huge piece of my heart to be part of this franchise. This time, instead of stepping into the recording booth, I stepped into Stoick's boots, strapped on his armor, put his helmet on my head and literally entered the world of Berk. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to get swept up in this heartwarming, hilarious and thrilling adventure."

In our exclusive first look at the film, we see Butler's Stoick the Vast in all his vast, stoic glory, with the world's greatest beard on display. This man was made to be a Viking, holding court among his people.

Dean DeBlois' Dreams Came True With a Return To 'How To Train Your Dragon'

Image via Universal

To celebrate the film’s upcoming release, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt sat down with writer-director Dean DeBlois as part of our Exclusive Preview of this summer’s biggest movies.

For DeBlois, returning to Berk in live action wasn’t just a directing challenge, but a chance to go full circle. As he told Lovitt:

“It's a dream come true, really. Everything we design in animation, we go from concept art to a CGI creation of that world, and we try to make it feel tactile and grounded and have all those real-world cues. But in this case, we would design it and make up blueprints and actually build the whole world, which is kind of crazy. We had a backlot in Belfast that accommodated our training arena and our entire village, and then we had sound stages that accommodated all the interiors, and so you could walk around in them and just be in that space. To me, it’s kind of amazing. I've always been fascinated by sound sets, and to be able to walk onto ours and just to be able to touch everything and walk into all the rooms and all the buildings and be in that world is something that you can't quite describe fully. I was squealing with glee every day we got to do it.”

Despite the flexibility of animation, DeBlois found that live-action brought a unique sense of authenticity that’s hard to replicate in a digital environment. When asked if there was anything he couldn't do with the animated feature that he finally got to bring to life in this adaptation, he said: “Yes. Animation is very versatile, especially now with the tools; you can pretty much create any vision you have. But in live-action, there's something that's just so grounded about it that it kind of brings with it a certain authenticity. You're no longer leaning as much into fantasy, and by having real actors embodying those roles, it becomes some sort of an exercise in truth."

"How much can you have Gerard Butler wearing a 90-pound costume, embodying someone as bold and brazen as Stoick the Vast on camera and not have it feel like, ‘Oh, it's Gerard Butler at a Renaissance fair?’" DeBlois laughed. "It's got to come through with a lot of truth and authenticity, so you really lean into the actors and their understanding of the character and the interplay between actors and letting scenes develop and being nimble enough to accommodate changes as they present themselves, even when you're trying to work through a very ambitious day with many shots.”

DeBlois continued, adding that the film was "part staging a play", and that it was important that the creative team be "responsive and sensitive enough to allow scenes to really develop and have a cadence of dialogue and those moments where they're listening to one another and making sure that the emphasis is always on the truth of it all. That's quite different because in animation we manipulate everything, even down to the recordings of the actors," he explained. "We can sort of cut and paste our favorite bits from different takes to find the exact line read as the way we want it, whereas I think in live-action, you're waiting for those moments and being open to the surprises that might happen in that process.”

As for getting Butler to reprise his role in live-action, DeBlois explained that embodying Stoick took more than just putting on a horned helmet. When asked about creating his elaborate costume and making sure it felt real, he told Collider:

“Well, Gerard Butler has a certain physique that is not entirely congruous with Stoick the Vast, and so it’s sort of beefing up his silhouette and giving him all of those cues like a big square, woolen rug of a cape. The under costume expands his shape and gives him all of that mass in all the right places. It starts with the design, of course, but then lots of trial and error with the building of the costume itself and trying to make it as flexible and wearable as possible because it is, as he said, quite heavy, and it could have been much more so had we not really put the thought into, ‘Where can we lighten the load, but give him all of the room to act as well?’ You don't want to encumber the actor at the same time. They not only need to look the part, they need to be able to act the part. Having him feel authentically like a Viking chief is a big part of the conversation, so working with Lindsay Pugh and her very, very talented group of costume designers and builders and watching them work their magic was really educational for me because it goes so far beyond coming up with a cool design and having our CG characters walking around. We want to make costumes that people want to cosplay, so how do you make it really cool and inspiring so that people want to inhabit that world and wear clothing like those characters?”

Casting 'How To Train Your Dragon' Was Based on "Spirit" Rather Than Appearance