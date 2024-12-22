During the same weekend that one of the most iconic animated movies got yet another live-action adaptation, another upcoming flick in the same vein got an exciting new look. Screen Rant has shared a new image from the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie starring Nico Parker and Mason Thames that’s due in theaters on June 13, 2025. The image shows Thames as Hiccup and Parker as Astrid hiding under a small shelter with a shield and axe as sand falls over them. The live-action iteration of How to Train Your Dragon is a remake of the original, not a sequel, but writer and director Dean DeBlois has mentioned in the past on his personal Instagram that it will not be a shot-for-shot remake and that there will be differences to make it worth bringing to live-action on the big screen.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon will also see Gerard Butler reprise his role as Stoick now nearly 15 years after the release of the original. Currently sitting at 99% from critics and 91% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the animated How to Train Your Dragon movie is the highest-rated DreamWorks animated film ever, according to the aggregate site, though it almost lost the title earlier this year to The Wild Robot, which scores a 97% from critics and a 98% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. DeBlois wrote and directed the original How to Train Your Dragon film along with Chris Sanders, who will not return for the sequel after his work on The Wild Robot earlier this year. Sanders is also confirmed to be working on a sequel to The Wild Robot.

What Else Has ‘HTTYD’ Writer/Director Dean DeBlois Worked On?

Image via Screen Rant

After working on How to Train Your Dragon in 2010, Dean DeBlois has only directed two feature films in the years since: How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. He’s also known for his work as a writer on the original Mulan movie, which was helmed by Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook, as well as Lilo & Stitch, another classic animated property that’s getting the live-action treatment next year. Sanders and DeBlois do have writing credits on the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie for their work creating the characters in the 2002 film.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13, 2025. Check out the new image from the film above and watch the original How to Train Your Dragon on Max.

