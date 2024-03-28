The Big Picture Epic Universe's Isle of Berk will bring the beloved How to Train Your Dragon trilogy to life with thrilling attractions and interactive experiences.

Guests can immerse themselves in Viking adventures, from soaring on dragon rides to training in interactive play camps and feasting like true warriors.

The themed eateries and exclusive merchandise will enhance the overall experience, making it a must-visit destination for fans of the franchise.

The How to Train Your Dragon series, from DreamWorks Animation, has captivated audiences worldwide with its heartwarming stories, stunning animation, and dynamic characters. Launched with its first film in 2010, the franchise quickly soared to critical and commercial success, earning Academy Award nominations and winning multiple awards. Its depiction of the bond between Vikings and dragons, particularly the friendship between Hiccup and Toothless, has resonated with viewers young and old, making it a cornerstone of modern animated storytelling. This success has led to sequels, spin-offs, and now, Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal, in great detail, a dedicated world within Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe theme park.

What Will Epic Universe's Isle of Berk Look Like?

Close

Set to open in 2025 at Universal Epic Universe, this vibrant world invites guests into the rugged, dragon-filled landscapes of the beloved DreamWorks Animation trilogy. With attractions like Hiccup’s Wing Gliders and The Untrainable Dragon show, visitors will live amongst dragons, taking part in Viking adventures that combine action, humor, and the warmth of Berk’s community.

Close

Guests can also battle alongside the mischievous Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut on Fyre Drill, as they attempt to out-soak each other on a thrilling boat battle, while in Dragon Racer's Rally, Berk’s new Vikings racers can practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air. Guests can control how “wild” or “mild” their experience will be as they perform high-flying, gravity-defying, swooping and soaring skills that are necessary to earn the accolades worthy of a true champion dragon racer.

Close

Junior Vikings will also have the chance to earn their stripes as they join the Viking Training Camp, where they will climb, slide and explore their way through this sprawling interactive adventure play camp – featuring a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and so much more. Alongside thrilling rides and live entertainment, the Isle of Berk offers character meet-and-greets, dining, and shopping, fully embracing the spirit of the films. This expansion not only represents a significant leap in theme park experiences but also continues Universal’s tradition of bringing cinematic worlds to life in new, dynamic ways. Oh, and of course, you can meet Hiccup and Toothless as well, along with other Vikings and dragons while you explore Berk.

Can Guests Eat Like Vikings in the Island of Berk?

Close

And not only that, but hungry guests will feast like true Vikings across a variety of themed eateries that echo the spirit and adventure of the How to Train Your Dragon series. The Mead Hall, the epicenter of Berk's communal life, offers a robust and thorough menu that includes meats, fish, sandwiches, alongside a selection of meads and ciders, aiming to immerse guests in the proper Viking experience. For quicker dining options, the Spit Fyre Grill and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel provide hearty meals and snacks, perfect for adventurers on the go. These dining experiences, rich in thematic detail and culinary variety, promise to be as memorable as the rides and attractions.

To celebrate the dragon-sized adventures that await in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, guests can now purchase a variety of items themed to the vibrant world coming to Epic Universe – including apparel, mugs and pennants. The collection is available for a limited time and can be purchased at shop.universalorlando.com.

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family of companies. Stay tuned – more details about Universal Epic Universe will be revealed in the months ahead. For more information about Universal Epic Universe, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/epicuniverse.